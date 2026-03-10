India emerges as global education hub, sees 8% rise in foreign students annually

India is on course to become a major international education destination, with inbound student numbers forecast to grow by around eight per cent annually through 2030, according to the latest Global Student Flows: India report published by UK-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

Now in its eighth edition, the report analyses international student mobility related to India using QS flow-mapping technology, insights from the QS International Student Survey 2025, and World University Rankings data. It examines both inbound and outbound student trends while outlining three potential scenarios for the future of India’s higher education landscape.

India currently hosts an estimated 58,000 international students as of 2025, with growth expected to accelerate amid tightening visa regimes and rising education costs in traditional Anglophone destinations. These global shifts are redirecting many students toward more accessible and affordable study destinations.

Regional demand driving growth

South Asia remains the largest contributor to India’s international student population, accounting for nearly half of all foreign enrolments. Nepal and Bangladesh together make up more than 30 per cent of arrivals, with Nepal projected to see annual growth of around 11 per cent.

Afghanistan, however, is expected to grow at less than one per cent annually due to visa approval constraints, reducing its share of India’s international student cohort.

Demand from Sub-Saharan Africa is also increasing. Student numbers from the region are forecast to grow by approximately six per cent per year, supported by large youth populations, limited domestic higher education capacity, and India’s relative affordability.

Zimbabwe is highlighted as a rapidly growing market, with projected annual growth of around 11 per cent, moving it from the seventh-largest African source country for India in 2024 to sixth by 2030.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region continues to contribute steadily to India’s inbound flows. Students from the United Arab Emirates are expected to account for roughly 5% of India’s international student population by 2030.

Government reforms supporting expansion

Policy reforms have played a central role in improving India’s attractiveness as a study destination. The Study in India programme has simplified admission processes and lowered financial barriers for international applicants.

The National Education Policy 2020 has also enabled foreign universities to establish campuses in India and expanded supernumerary seats for international students. Under University Grants Commission rules, institutions can reserve up to 25 per cent additional seats specifically for overseas applicants.

India has also set a long-term ambition of hosting five lakh international students by 2047. However, the report notes that achieving this goal will require sustained policy implementation alongside substantial investment in infrastructure and student support.

Outbound mobility becoming more diversified

India remains the world’s second-largest source of international students, with more than eight lakh Indians studying abroad as of 2024.

However, enrolments in the traditional “Big Four” destinations – the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia – are projected to decline slightly, at an average rate of 0.5 per cent annually through 2030.

Instead, Indian students are increasingly exploring alternative destinations including Germany, France, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search of more affordable and accessible education pathways. Indians already form the largest international student group in both Germany and the UAE, reflecting a broader diversification of outbound mobility.

Challenges around reputation and employability

Despite the positive outlook, the report highlights several structural challenges facing Indian institutions.

While universities in India have improved in employer reputation – with the median Employer Reputation rank rising by 61 places since 2017 – academic reputation has seen little progress. Prospective students from regions such as the Middle East and the United States continue to cite institutional reputation as a key decision factor.

Another challenge relates to graduate employability. According to a 2025 Mercer-Mettl report, only 42.6 per cent of Indian graduates are considered employable.

The QS International Student Survey 2025 also found that half of prospective students globally want universities to communicate more clearly about work placements and industry partnerships.

The report further warns that rapid growth in international enrolments without parallel investment in housing, campus facilities, and student support services could undermine the student experience that currently drives India’s appeal.

“India has long been central to global student mobility — as both a major sending market and an increasingly influential destination,” said Ashwin Fernandes, Chair QS India and Vice President for Strategic and International Engagement at QS.

“The conditions are shifting in India’s favour, from government policy and affordability to regional demographic pressure. But sustaining this momentum will require institutions to close the gap between reputation and real-world graduate outcomes.”

Three potential futures for 2030

The report outlines three possible scenarios for India’s higher education sector by 2030.

Under a “Regulated Regionalism” scenario, geopolitical fragmentation strengthens regional student mobility, positioning India as a key hub for students from South Asia, Africa, and the Gulf.

A second scenario, “Hybrid Multiversity,” envisions technology-enabled blended learning transforming where and how students study, with India emerging as a centre for digitally connected and internationally recognised credentials.

The third scenario, “Talent Race Rebound,” suggests countries may compete more aggressively for international talent. In this environment, India could strengthen its position by streamlining student pathways, aligning academic programmes with high-demand sectors, and expanding credible post-study work opportunities.

Together, the report concludes, these trends highlight both the scale of the opportunity for India’s higher education sector and the structural reforms needed to fully realise its potential as a global study destination.