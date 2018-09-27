IISc Bengaluru India’s best institute in Times World University rankings: Look at top 10 universities of world

THE World University Ranking 2019: Here are the list of top ten universities in the world THE World University Ranking 2019: Here are the list of top ten universities in the world

THE World University Ranking 2019: The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru retained its position as the highest-ranked centre in India, according to the ‘Times Higher Education World University Rankings’ released on Wednesday. While IISc Bengaluru has been ranked the best in the country and was placed between the 251-300 band, IIT Indore, Bombay and Roorkee with Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara University from Karnataka make the country’s top five.

Oxford University has emerged the best institutes across the globe, followed by Cambridge and Standford. Here are the list of top ten universities of the world

1. University of Oxford

Oxford is one of the oldest universities “in the English-speaking world”, according to the ranking. It has the United Kingdom’s largest library systems with over 100 libraries. The campus includes 19,718 students, 35 per cent of whom are international students.

The university is the first ranking institute in clinical, pre-clinical and health education and secured high ranks in other education departments including Life Sciences, Business and Economics, Computer Science, Physical Science and Arts and Humanities. The university also boasts of having 26 Nobel Laureate, 120 Olympic medallists and over 30 modern world leaders as their alumni.

2. University of Cambridge

Cambridge University is 800 years old, which makes it the fourth-oldest surviving educational institute in the world. It has six schools— Arts and Humanities, Biological Sciences, Clinical Medicine, Humanities and Social Sciences, Physical Sciences and Technology— which house 150 faculties and other institutes. Nearly 4,000 of the university’s students are international from over 120 different countries.

3. Stanford University

This university was established in 1885 and has its roots in the aftermath of World War-II and was instrumental in the development of the Silicon Valley. It has 700 university buildings, 40 departments, three academic and four professional schools, 18 independent labs, centres and institutes.

The university boast of having 30 living billionaires, 17 astronauts, 18 Turing Award recipients and two Fields Medallists as its alumni. The approximate tuition fees for this institute is $ 44,757.

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT is divided into five different schools for architecture and planning, engineering, humanities, arts and social sciences, management and science. There are 1,000 faculty members and over 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students in the university.

Around 85 Nobel Laureates, 58 National Medal of Science winners, 29 National Medal of Technology and Innovation winners and 45 MacArthur Fellows have studied at MIT. The average tuition fee for MIT is $ 45,016.

5. California Institute of Technology

Ranked fifth by THE, this university is a world-renown science and engineering research and education institution. It was founded in 1981 and was called “Throop University” before it was renamed in 1920.

The institute has an approximate professorial faculty of 300 and more than 600 research scholars. The California Institute of Technology has 22,930 alumni and is considered the current best university for engineering and technology in the world.

6. Harvard University

Harvard has presented honorary degrees to thirteen United States presidents, including Harvard has presented honorary degrees to thirteen United States presidents, including John F Kennedy in 1956. (source: harvard.edu)

This is a private Ivy League institution and is connected to more than 45 Nobel laureates, over 30 heads of state and 48 Pulitzer prizewinners of the 323,000 alumni. Harvard has even presented honorary degrees to thirteen United States presidents, including John F Kennedy in 1956.

The campus has 12 schools, a Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, two theatres and five museums. The largest academic university in the world is located on Harvard’s campus. The average tuition fee for Harvard University is $ 14,669.

7. Princeton University

It is connected to 40 Nobel laureates, 17 winners of the National Medal of Science and five recipients of the National Humanities Medal. (source: princeton.edu) It is connected to 40 Nobel laureates, 17 winners of the National Medal of Science and five recipients of the National Humanities Medal. (source: princeton.edu)

Princeton was founded in 1746 as the “College of New Jersey” and is another Ivy League private institute. It is connected to 40 Nobel laureates, 17 winners of the National Medal of Science and five recipients of the National Humanities Medal.

The alumni include two US presidents— James Madison and Woodrow Wilson. Wilson had been the president of Princeton University before he had earned a place in the White House. The University costs about $ 41,820 in tuition fees.

8. Yale University

Featured in top eight by Times Higher Education World University Ranking, 2019, the university is the third oldest private university in the United States of America and was founded in 1701. The university has produced notable alumni, which includes 60 Nobel laureates, and five US Presidents.

9. Imperial College London

Currently, the college is hosting 15,000 students and 8,000 staff and provides courses in science, engineering, medicine and business. (source: imperial.ac.uk) Currently, the college is hosting 15,000 students and 8,000 staff and provides courses in science, engineering, medicine and business. (source: imperial.ac.uk)

This university was founded in 1907 and was merged with the Royal College of Science, the Royal School of Mines and the City and Guilds College. Famous alumni from the Imperial College include Sir Alexander Fleming (the discoverer of penicillin), writer HG Wells, Queen guitarist Brian May, India’s former PM Rajiv Gandhi, former UK chief medical officer Sir Liam Donaldson, and former chief executive of Singapore Airlines Chew Choon Seng.

Currently, the college is hosting 15,000 students and 8,000 staff and provides courses in science, engineering, medicine and business.

10. University of Chicago

Established in 1890, the university was placed 10th by THE world university ranking. The university has around 6,000 undergraduate students, and 10,000 postgraduates. Apart from alumni like Presidents, Researchers, it has 97 Nobel laureates.

