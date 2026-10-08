IIM Ahmedabad’s Dubai campus launches 2-year Executive MBA

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) today announced launch of its two-year Executive MBA programme at its Dubai campus, expanding its programme portfolio in the UAE and targeting senior professionals working across India and the Gulf.

The programme is the third offering from IIMA’s Dubai campus. It is designed for working professionals seeking to build leadership and strategic management skills without taking a career break.

The Executive MBA will be delivered across six terms and will combine weekend in-person classes with a seven-day residency at IIMA’s Ahmedabad campus and an international immersion. Participants will also undertake a faculty-supervised executive capstone project focused on real-world business challenges.