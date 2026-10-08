IIM Ahmedabad’s Dubai campus launches 2-year Executive MBA

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) today announced launch of its two-year Executive MBA programme at its Dubai campus, expanding its programme portfolio in the UAE and targeting senior professionals working across India and the Gulf.
The programme is the third offering from IIMA’s Dubai campus. It is designed for working professionals seeking to build leadership and strategic management skills without taking a career break.
The Executive MBA will be delivered across six terms and will combine weekend in-person classes with a seven-day residency at IIMA’s Ahmedabad campus and an international immersion. Participants will also undertake a faculty-supervised executive capstone project focused on real-world business challenges.
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The programme’s curriculum will include AI-integrated learning and case-based pedagogy, with a focus on strategic decision-making, cross-functional management and leadership in technology-driven businesses.
The launch comes as businesses in the Gulf increasingly adapt to the impact of artificial intelligence and changing workforce requirements. According to the World Economic Forum, 41 per cent of workers’ core skills in the UAE are expected to change by 2030.
“Professionals today are expected to lead with strategic depth and a global outlook, yet most learning formats are not designed for someone already holding that responsibility,” said Professor Bharat Bhasker, director, IIM Ahmedabad.
He said the programme was aimed at professionals operating across India and Gulf markets, where businesses are increasingly interconnected.
The programme will also give graduates access to the IIMA alumni network, which includes professionals across industries and geographies, with active alumni chapters in the UAE, India and other international locations.
IIMA said the programme is supported by edtech company Emeritus for awareness and outreach, while academic delivery and faculty operations will be handled by the institute’s Dubai campus.
The institute currently offers a one-year MBA and General Management Programme at its Dubai campus.
Eligibility
Applications for the Executive MBA are now open. Applicants must have at least six years of post-graduation work experience, including three years in a managerial or leadership role. Candidates are required to submit scores from the IIMA Admission Test, GMAT Focus, Executive Assessment or GRE as part of the admission process.