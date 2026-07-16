IELTS shifts to computer-based format from September 2026

Study abroad consulting company IDP Education today announced that the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) in India will transition to computer-based testing from September 2026. The switch from paper mode aims to provide test takers with flexibility, faster results, and a more convenient testing experience.
As part of this transition, IELTS on Paper will be available in India until the end of August 2026. Candidates who prefer the paper-based test format can register for the final three available IELTS on paper test dates scheduled for July 25, August 6 and 22, 2026.
IELTS on computer offers test takers the same format, question pattern, level of difficulty, and scoring criteria as the traditional. The total test duration for the computer-delivered and paper-based formats is the same. The IELTS exam is divided into four sections, and the overall test duration is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.
Candidates will complete the listening, reading, and writing sections on a computer, while the speaking test will continue to be conducted face-to-face with a certified IELTS examiner. The format offers features such as typing responses directly on screen, easy editing during the Writing section, and clear audio through headphones during the listening section.
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is one of the most widely recognised English-language proficiency assessments, accepted by over 11,000 organisations in 140 countries. IELTS is a requirement for study abroad and immigration applications to several countries.