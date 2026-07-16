IELTS shifts to computer-based format from September 2026

Study abroad consulting company IDP Education today announced that the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) in India will transition to computer-based testing from September 2026. The switch from paper mode aims to provide test takers with flexibility, faster results, and a more convenient testing experience.

As part of this transition, IELTS on Paper will be available in India until the end of August 2026. Candidates who prefer the paper-based test format can register for the final three available IELTS on paper test dates scheduled for July 25, August 6 and 22, 2026.

IELTS on computer offers test takers the same format, question pattern, level of difficulty, and scoring criteria as the traditional. The total test duration for the computer-delivered and paper-based formats is the same. The IELTS exam is divided into four sections, and the overall test duration is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.