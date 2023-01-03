IELTS Academic Writing: Tips and tricks to ace this section of English proficiency test

— Ashish Fernando

Students intending to study abroad must take specific international entrance exams to demonstrate their language skills and academic potential. Among the language proficiency tests, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the most popular, with more than 3 million IELTS exams taken every year.

In India, more than 13 lakh students appear for the exam yearly. Its wide acceptance across nations, with 11,000 institutions recognising and accepting the IELTS score, makes it the number one test for academic study. However, as non-native speakers of the English language, Indians find it hard to prepare for IELTS.

The IELTS exam has two types: IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training. Both tests assess the test takers’ English language skills in listening, reading, writing, and speaking. Recent data emerging to understand the test takers’ challenges show that non-native speakers of the language find the IELTS Academic Writing task tough. The IELTS Academic Writing assesses how an individual frames a response coherently and appropriately organizes ideas using grammar and vocabulary. With a proper understanding of this component of the IELTS test and thorough planning, students can ace the IELTS Academic Writing task like a pro!

Demystifying IELTS Academic Writing

The Academic Writing component of the IELTS exam comprises topics that are of general interest and suited for test takers entering undergraduate and postgraduate studies or seeking professional registration.

The IELTS writing component consists of two tasks that must be completed within 60 minutes.

— Task 1 requires the test taker to summarise visual information in a report. The information may be provided in the form of a graph/ table/ chart/ diagram. Students should not add any information that is not provided in the question.

— Task 2 includes writing an essay on a given topic. Students will get one of the following five types of essays: opinion-based, discussion, problem and solution, advantages and disadvantages, and double questions. According to the essay, they will need to share their thoughts, ideas, and personal experiences.

Taking practice tests

Students can ensure they are well-prepared for the writing section by taking timed practice tests. These tests help students gauge their strengths and weaknesses and prepare accordingly. The more the number of mock tests students take, the better they understand the task format.

Analysing questions to make a plan

If students are familiar with the question types beforehand, it will be easy for them to analyse the questions during the exam and know precisely what to write. Besides, taking down notes while going through the given task will enable them to create a structure for their content. Test takers must also set aside time to go back to their answers to avoid last-minute flaws.

Avoid grammatical and spelling mistakes

IELTS is an English language test, so students must ensure that there are no grammatical or spelling errors in their writing tasks. It is recommended that they go through the important grammar rules for IELTS, such as tenses, passive voice, etc.

Connecting with professionals

Study abroad consultants offer special bootcamps for IELTS Academic Writing. They consist of mock tests and quick notes that help them revise well. It is highly recommended that students join these courses to practice before their exams.

The final word

A survey in 2021 revealed that qualifying exams, including IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, etc., remain a significant barrier for 64 per cent of students willing to study abroad. However, having the right strategy can ensure that students score well and reach their dream universities abroad.

While preparing for the IELTS test, students must plan their test dates keeping in mind the admission deadlines of the universities. It is advisable to prepare for the test at least six months before taking the exam and have your scorecard handy when applying to universities.

