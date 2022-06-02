Hebrew University of Jerusalem starts admissions for MSc Environmental Economics and Management; check details

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is inviting applications for M.Sc. programme in Environmental Economics and Management. Interested candidates can apply for the programme through the official website — en.study.agri.huji.ac.il/msc/717

Interested students should have an undergraduate Economics degree (including Environmental Economics) from any recognised university. The candidate should also have accounting or business administration degrees from any recognised university.

The M.Sc programme will be taught in English, and the duration of the course will be over two years in both tracks. The study tracks will be: Non-Thesis (44 HUJI credits) / Thesis (32 HUJI credits) / Marketing Thesis (32 HUJI credits). Students should note that even though securing a supervisor in advance is not required, the student should find a supervisor and submit a research plan within the first 10 months of the programme (or switch to the Non-Thesis track).

For this year, the admission cycle for the M.Sc. in Environmental Economics and Management programme is open for all international students with an application deadline of October 01, 2022.

To apply for this programme, interested students will have to visit the official website and apply only. The application fee has to be paid online by credit card in US$. If the students are selected, they will be given an unconditional acceptance letter, after which candidates are required to pay a deposit in order to ensure their place in the programme. After the payment process is completed, candidates will be given a formal acceptance letter.