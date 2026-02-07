‘Harvard is woke’: Pentagon severs ties, discontinues military training and fellowships

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement on Friday that Harvard "no longer meets the needs of the War Department or the military services."

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 10:25 AM IST
The Pentagon on Friday said it is cutting ties with Harvard University, ending all military training, fellowships and certificate programmes with the Ivy League institution.

The announcement marks the latest development in the Trump administration’s prolonged standoff with Harvard over the White House’s demands for reforms at the Ivy League school. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement on Friday that Harvard “no longer meets the needs of the War Department or the military services.”

“For too long, this department has sent our best and brightest officers to Harvard, hoping the university would better understand and appreciate our warrior class,” Hegseth said.

“Instead, too many of our officers came back looking too much like Harvard — heads full of globalist and radical ideologies that do not improve our fighting ranks.”

In a separate post on X, Hegseth wrote, “Harvard is woke; The War Department is not.” Starting with the 2026-27 academic year, the Pentagon will discontinue graduate-level professional military education, fellowships and certificate programmes, the statement said. Personnel currently attending classes at Harvard will be able to finish those courses.

The military offers its officers a variety of opportunities to get graduate-level education both at war colleges run by the military as well as civilian institutions like Harvard.

Broadly, while opportunities to attend prestigious civilian schools offer less direct benefit to a service member’s military career than their civilian counterparts, they help make troops more attractive employees once they leave the military.

Harvard has long been Trump’s top target in his administration’s campaign to bring the nation’s most prestigious universities to heel. His officials have cut billions of dollars in Harvard’s federal research funding and attempted to block it from enrolling foreign students after the campus rebuffed a series of government demands last April.

The White House has said it is punishing Harvard for tolerating anti-Jewish bias on campus.

 

In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
‘Signals over calories’: How to gain muscle while losing fat
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Jim Fruchterman
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
Rockstar GTA VI
calorie deficit
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Indian education system school fees hike
