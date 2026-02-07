‘Harvard is woke’: Pentagon severs ties, discontinues military training and fellowships

The announcement marks the latest development in the Trump administration's prolonged standoff with Harvard over the White House's demands for reforms at the Ivy League school.

The Pentagon on Friday said it is cutting ties with Harvard University, ending all military training, fellowships and certificate programmes with the Ivy League institution.

The announcement marks the latest development in the Trump administration’s prolonged standoff with Harvard over the White House’s demands for reforms at the Ivy League school. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement on Friday that Harvard “no longer meets the needs of the War Department or the military services.”

Read More | Chinese universities surge in global rankings as US schools slip

“For too long, this department has sent our best and brightest officers to Harvard, hoping the university would better understand and appreciate our warrior class,” Hegseth said.