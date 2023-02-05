Government scholarships for Indian students in Germany

— Neellohit Ray

Germany has become a go-to destination for international students, and attracts nearly 35,000 from India alone, making Indians the second largest group of foreign students. Keeping this in mind, the country offers several scholarships for international students. Germany also offers undergraduate programmes free of cost (no tuition fee) in public universities, provided the aspirants meet the required eligibility.

There are several scholarships, grants, and bursaries available which can help international students financially to study in this country. The German government, corporations, universities, and some private organisations have subsidised education in Germany; therefore, state-funded institutions charge no tuition fee not only for native students but also for international students there. Besides this, there are several excellent scholarships available for masters programmes in Germany.

Government Scholarship

DAAD (Deutscher Aka Demischer Austausch dient)

Website — daad.de

Eligibility — Students of all nationalities are eligible with an above-average academic degree (4-year bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree) for these scholarships and are selected based on their academic proficiency and at least two years of professional experience.

Amount/expense covered — EUR 861 – EUR 1200

ERASMUS+ (European Community Action Scheme for Mobility of University Students) Scholarship

Website — erasmus-plus.ec.europa.eu

Eligibility — Students of all nationalities pursuing the Erasmus study programme are eligible for these grants and they are selected based on their academic proficiency. The Erasmus Mundus joint Master’s offer is a study programme that awards scholarships to some of the best students for one or two years, regardless of their field of studies. To receive one, these students must take their master’s programme in at least two countries participating in the programme. Several French institutes of higher education offer joint Master’s programmes.

Amount/expense covered — EUR 9960 + health coverage

Non-Government Scholarship

Bayer Foundation Awards

Website — bayer-foundation.com

Eligibility — Students of all nationalities having outstanding academic achievement are eligible for these scholarships.

Amount/Expense Covered — EUR 30,000

Heinrich Boll Foundation Scholarships

Website — boell.de

Eligibility — Both German and international students planning to study for Bachelors, Masters, or PhD programmes in Germany are eligible for this scholarship.

Amount/Expense Covered — EUR 10,200 – EUR 12,000 + allowance

Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Scholarship

Website — india.fes.de

Eligibility — Those with a good academic record are eligible

For Undergraduate and Masters:

— Confirmation of study place or certificate of enrollment at a state or state-recognised German university or technical college for the course for which they want to be funded.

— Foreign applicants must also demonstrate sufficient German language skills.

— First-year students (Germans and foreign students with education) must apply before or at the beginning of the first semester.

For PhD:

— Unconditional notification of admission to the doctoral scholarship.

— Foreign applicants must also demonstrate sufficient German language skills.

Amount/Expense Covered — EUR 12,000 + allowance

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Scholarships

Website — kas.de

Eligibility — Students of all nationalities having excellent academic achievement are eligible for these scholarships. The upper age limit for applicants is 30 years.

— A university degree and proven above average academic performance.

— Good knowledge of the German language.

— Actively engaged in voluntary work.

— Plans to study a minimum of four semesters at a university in Germany.

— Support democracy, rule of law and human rights.

Amount/Expense Covered — EUR 10,332 – EUR 12,000

Marie Curie International Incoming Students Fellowships (IIF)

Website — marie-sklodowska-curie-actions.ec.europa.eu

Eligibility — Students of all nationalities are eligible. The aspirants must have either a doctoral degree or at least four years’ full-time equivalent research experience, after obtaining a degree permitting you to embark on a doctorate. However, that is the minimum. The more experience you have, the better will be your chances of being accepted for this action.

Amount/Expense Covered — EUR 15,000

Mawista Scholarship

Website — mawista.com

Eligibility — The organisation is looking for students who won’t give up and is pursuing their degree while taking care of a kid.

— Applicants must be studying abroad with a child

— Candidates need a financial support

Amount/Expense Covered — EUR 6000