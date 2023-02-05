scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Government scholarships for Indian students in Germany

The German government offers many scholarships, grants, and bursaries to Indian students. Before you apply to any of these scholarships, do check the eligibility and process, along with other details.

Scholarships to study in GermanyThere are several scholarships, grants, and bursaries available which can help international students financially to study in Germany. (Representative image)

— Neellohit Ray

Germany has become a go-to destination for international students, and attracts nearly 35,000 from India alone, making Indians the second largest group of foreign students. Keeping this in mind, the country offers several scholarships for international students. Germany also offers undergraduate programmes free of cost (no tuition fee) in public universities, provided the aspirants meet the required eligibility. 

There are several scholarships, grants, and bursaries available which can help international students financially to study in this country. The German government, corporations, universities, and some private organisations have subsidised education in Germany; therefore, state-funded institutions charge no tuition fee not only for native students but also for international students there. Besides this, there are several excellent scholarships available for masters programmes in Germany. 

Government Scholarship

DAAD (Deutscher Aka Demischer Austausch dient) 

Websitedaad.de

EligibilityStudents of all nationalities are eligible with an above-average academic degree (4-year bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree) for these scholarships and are selected based on their academic proficiency and at least two years of professional experience.

Amount/expense coveredEUR 861 – EUR 1200

ERASMUS+ (European Community Action Scheme for Mobility of University Students) Scholarship 

Websiteerasmus-plus.ec.europa.eu

EligibilityStudents of all nationalities pursuing the Erasmus study programme are eligible for these grants and they are selected based on their academic proficiency. The Erasmus Mundus joint Master’s offer is a study programme that awards scholarships to some of the best students for one or two years, regardless of their field of studies. To receive one, these students must take their master’s programme in at least two countries participating in the programme. Several French institutes of higher education offer joint Master’s programmes.

Amount/expense covered — EUR 9960 + health coverage

Non-Government Scholarship

Bayer Foundation Awards

Websitebayer-foundation.com

EligibilityStudents of all nationalities having outstanding academic achievement are eligible for these scholarships.

Amount/Expense CoveredEUR 30,000

Heinrich Boll Foundation Scholarships

Websiteboell.de

Eligibility Both German and international students planning to study for Bachelors, Masters, or PhD programmes in Germany are eligible for this scholarship.

Amount/Expense Covered — EUR 10,200 – EUR 12,000 + allowance

Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Scholarship

Websiteindia.fes.de

EligibilityThose with a good academic record are eligible

For Undergraduate and Masters:

Confirmation of study place or certificate of enrollment at a state or state-recognised German university or technical college for the course for which they want to be funded.

Foreign applicants must also demonstrate sufficient German language skills.

First-year students (Germans and foreign students with education) must apply before or at the beginning of the first semester.

For PhD:

Unconditional notification of admission to the doctoral scholarship.

Foreign applicants must also demonstrate sufficient German language skills.

Amount/Expense CoveredEUR 12,000 + allowance

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Scholarships

Websitekas.de

EligibilityStudents of all nationalities having excellent academic achievement are eligible for these scholarships. The upper age limit for applicants is 30 years.

A university degree and proven above average academic performance.

— Good knowledge of the German language.

— Actively engaged in voluntary work.

— Plans to study a minimum of four semesters at a university in Germany.

— Support democracy, rule of law and human rights.

Amount/Expense Covered — EUR 10,332 – EUR 12,000

Marie Curie International Incoming Students Fellowships (IIF)

Websitemarie-sklodowska-curie-actions.ec.europa.eu

EligibilityStudents of all nationalities are eligible. The aspirants must have either a doctoral degree or at least four years’ full-time equivalent research experience, after obtaining a degree permitting you to embark on a doctorate. However, that is the minimum. The more experience you have, the better will be your chances of being accepted for this action.

Amount/Expense CoveredEUR 15,000

Mawista Scholarship

Websitemawista.com

Eligibility — The organisation is looking for students who won’t give up and is pursuing their degree while taking care of a kid.

Applicants must be studying abroad with a child

Candidates need a financial support 

Amount/Expense Covered — EUR 6000

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 17:26 IST
