Government of Ireland offers €10,000 scholarships to international students, application process to start on January 29

The Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship (GOI-IES) programme will open applications for its 2026 cycle on January 29, 2026, offering international students an opportunity to pursue higher education in the country with full financial support.

Funded by the Government of Ireland in partnership with Irish higher education institutions (HEIs) and managed by the Higher Education Authority (HEA), the GOI-IES programme supports high-calibre international students seeking to study at NFQ Levels 9 or 10, which include master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and PhD programmes.

Under the scheme, 60 students are awarded scholarships annually, each covering one year of full-time study. Scholarship recipients receive a stipend of €10,000, while their host Irish institution is required to provide a full tuition fee waiver for the duration of the award.