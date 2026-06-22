Glasgow university partners with Martingale Foundation for new scholarship programme

The application for the scholarship will open on August 12.

The University of Glasgow has partnered with the Martingale Foundation for new scholarship programme. The postgraduate students who have a lower income will receive this scholarship to study mathematics and statistics at the university. This partnership will provide fully funded master’s and PhD scholarships specifically to talented students from low-socioeconomic backgrounds.

The scholarship is opened to students who qualify for UK Home Fee status and have studied at a school in the UK or Ireland. Indian students who meets the residency and schooling criteria may be eligible.

Applications for the scholarship in Mathematics and AI courses will open on August 12, for the Martingale PhD and Master’s Scholarships. Any students who have studied STEM and is from a low-socioeconomic background and have a passion for research can apply for the programme.