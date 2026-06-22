Glasgow university partners with Martingale Foundation for new scholarship programme

The University of Glasgow has partnered with the Martingale Foundation for new scholarship programme. The postgraduate students who have a lower income will receive this scholarship to study mathematics and statistics at the university. This partnership will provide fully funded master’s and PhD scholarships specifically to talented students from low-socioeconomic backgrounds.
The scholarship is opened to students who qualify for UK Home Fee status and have studied at a school in the UK or Ireland. Indian students who meets the residency and schooling criteria may be eligible.
Applications for the scholarship in Mathematics and AI courses will open on August 12, for the Martingale PhD and Master’s Scholarships. Any students who have studied STEM and is from a low-socioeconomic background and have a passion for research can apply for the programme.
For students who are applying from India, the university has deployed a dedicated financial aid package for the upcoming year.
— Fully funded scholarship to pursue masters or PhD.
— A tailored university application support that covers the application process for each university.
— The funding will cover the tuition fees and the research expenses, which include a tax-free stipend according to the Living Wage Education.
— A comprehensive professional development which includes the leadership training and the connections with the top academic and indutry professionals.
— A membership of prestigious research community.
Professor Nigel Mottram, Head of the University of Glasgow’s School of Mathematics and Statistics, said: “We’re pleased and proud to be partnering with Martingale Foundation to create new postgraduate opportunities for students, from an even wider range of backgrounds, in the years to come.”
“The University has a longstanding commitment to expanding access to higher education and enabling talented students from all walks of life to reach their full potential. This new partnership will empower more students to access our highly ranked mathematics MSc and PhD programmes and to help us achieve our goal of transforming lives through ideas and action, grounded in world-leading research, teaching and innovation.