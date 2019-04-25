German Ministry invites applications from researchers for Green Talents

The Green Talents – international forum for sustainable development – has invited applications from scientists to showcase their research and conduct research in Germany. This year, the theme of the contest is ‘Smart green planet — solutions for a sustainable future’. Interested can apply at greentalents.de before May 22, 2019.

The winner of the contest will get a fully-funded two-weeks green talent science forum 2019, research-stay up to three months at an institution of choice in Germany in 2020.

Hosted by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research for a decade, the programme selects 25 young international scientists each year.

Eligibility: Candidates with a Master’s degree or studying PhD with no more than three years of work experience can apply. The applicant will be required to prove English proficiency.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, http://www.greentalents.de

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply here’

Step 3: Click on ‘sign-up’ to register

Step 4: Use registered email id to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, submit

Last year, the maximum number of winners (three) were from India. Vishal Tripathi from Banaras Hindu University with his research focus ‘bioremedition of contaminated soil for aching UN sustainable development goals’.

Mohit Saraf from IIT-Indore with his research focus ‘nanomaterials for electrochemical energy storage and sensors’, and Ishani Kurana from University of Delhi (DU) with her research focus, ‘synthesis of graphene-based composites for removal of water pollutants’