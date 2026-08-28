France targets 30,000 Indian students by 2030; announces ‘Desibel’ for local creators in India

The 30,000-student target was identified as part of the wider India-France education partnership, with student mobility being one of the priority areas of cooperation (AI Image)

France is expanding its higher education outreach in India as it targets hosting 30,000 Indian students by 2030. The push comes amid a rise in the number of Indian students enrolled in French higher education and a wider effort by the two countries to strengthen cooperation in education, innovation and artificial intelligence. The French government agency responsible for promoting higher education abroad and supporting international students through the admission and visa processes — Campus France, shared that the number of Indian students in French higher education increased to 9,100 in 2024-25.

India moved from being the 13th largest source of international students in France to the 11th largest during the year. A broader count based on visa and residence-permit data, which also includes exchange students and those enrolled in shorter programmes, put the number of Indian students in France at around 12,000 in 2025.