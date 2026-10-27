France to introduce new university admissions system in 2028 after student protests

France’s government pledged Monday to replace its national online university admissions platform in 2028, seeking to quell student anger after weeks of mass protests over education and living costs.

Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste announced “substantial change” for 2027 before the platform’s replacement in 2028, during a news conference.

Called Parcoursup, the system handles applications to universities and other higher education courses. Students have criticised unclear selection criteria and unequal access to their preferred courses.

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The announcements followed France’s worst unrest in years on Oct. 17, when demonstrations over school funding and rising living costs descended into rioting and looting across the country.

Groups of people set fires, stormed public buildings, including Marseille’s City Hall, looted shops and clashed with police.