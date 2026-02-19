France announces visa-free transit, targets 30,000 Indian students by 2030

Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced a visa-free transit facility and reiterated that France will welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030, strengthening education ties with India. He announced an event at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Macron said France currently receives around 10,000 Indian students every year. He said both countries have decided to increase this number to 30,000 by 2030.

He added that France will simplify its visa process for Indian students. Long-term visas will match the length of academic courses, including PhD programmes.

“If a PhD takes three years and I give a visa for one year, that is not practical,” he said. He assured that France will make the system easier and more student-friendly.