France announces visa-free transit, targets 30,000 Indian students by 2030

Macron said France currently receives around 10,000 Indian students every year. He said both countries have decided to increase this number to 30,000 by 2030.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 12:28 PM IST
PM Modi and France President Emmanuel Macron in MumbaiPM Modi and France President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai (Image: X/ @narendramodi)
Make us preferred source on Google

Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced a visa-free transit facility and reiterated that France will welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030, strengthening education ties with India. He announced an event at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Macron said France currently receives around 10,000 Indian students every year. He said both countries have decided to increase this number to 30,000 by 2030.

He added that France will simplify its visa process for Indian students. Long-term visas will match the length of academic courses, including PhD programmes.

“If a PhD takes three years and I give a visa for one year, that is not practical,” he said. He assured that France will make the system easier and more student-friendly.

Read More | France expands Classes Internationales to 7 countries; applications for 2026 intake open

“So on the French side, we will clearly streamline this approach in order to have something which meets the expectations and is much more practical for the students and the schools….We will establish better connections in order to have better sourcing. In India, 10-15 years ago, it was not the number one source of students. Let’s be honest. So I want our universities and high schools to do much more, but we will do as well much more in terms of administrative facilities,” he added.

Macron also spoke about growing cooperation between India and France in artificial intelligence (AI). He said both countries want to build their own AI models and not depend fully on the US or China.

Story continues below this ad

He said investment in computing power, talent, and capital is important to strengthen AI systems.

Macron, along with Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, inaugurated the Indo-French Campus on AI in Global Health at AIIMS. The campus will promote research and innovation in AI-based healthcare.

He also praised the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. He said responsible and ethical use of AI can help in areas such as disease detection, energy transition, and improving productivity.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Govt, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Service Rules 2011, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Indian express news, current affairs
Ignoring rules & red flags, 2 Uttarakhand CMs cleared 227 ad hoc appointments to Vidhan Sabha office
In final push against Maoists, forces zero in on last pockets
In final push against Maoists, forces zero in on last pockets
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Trisha Krishnan
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Bill Gates a no-show at India AI summit, event marred by organisational chaos
Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.(Image: Reuters/Justin Tallis)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
Trisha Krishnan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement