France announces visa-free transit, targets 30,000 Indian students by 2030

Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced a visa-free transit facility and reiterated that France will welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030, strengthening education ties with India. He announced an event at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
Macron said France currently receives around 10,000 Indian students every year. He said both countries have decided to increase this number to 30,000 by 2030.
He added that France will simplify its visa process for Indian students. Long-term visas will match the length of academic courses, including PhD programmes.
“If a PhD takes three years and I give a visa for one year, that is not practical,” he said. He assured that France will make the system easier and more student-friendly.
Read More | France expands Classes Internationales to 7 countries; applications for 2026 intake open
“So on the French side, we will clearly streamline this approach in order to have something which meets the expectations and is much more practical for the students and the schools….We will establish better connections in order to have better sourcing. In India, 10-15 years ago, it was not the number one source of students. Let’s be honest. So I want our universities and high schools to do much more, but we will do as well much more in terms of administrative facilities,” he added.
Macron also spoke about growing cooperation between India and France in artificial intelligence (AI). He said both countries want to build their own AI models and not depend fully on the US or China.
He said investment in computing power, talent, and capital is important to strengthen AI systems.
Macron, along with Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, inaugurated the Indo-French Campus on AI in Global Health at AIIMS. The campus will promote research and innovation in AI-based healthcare.
He also praised the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. He said responsible and ethical use of AI can help in areas such as disease detection, energy transition, and improving productivity.
A fire at two industrial units in Faridabad injured 37 people, including three policemen. Victims were treated at emergency wards and then referred to private hospitals. However, Faridabad and Gurgaon lack dedicated burn wards, relying on makeshift arrangements. Private hospitals offer advanced care but no specialized burn units.