Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Foreign universities that accept JEE score for admissions

A recent list revealed that IIT JEE exam is the second toughest exam in the world, and the most toughest in India. Check which foreign universities accept this exam's scores.

international universities accepting JEE scoresThere are a few universities around the globe that may accept the JEE score or at least offer brownie points for the score. (Image credits: Queens university website)

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), which is conducted every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and IITs in India is known to be one of the toughest exams in the world. A recent list compiled by Erudera — an online education search platform — revealed that IIT JEE exam is the second toughest exam in the world, and the most toughest in India.

This engineering entrance exam is conducted in two parts — JEE Main and JEE Advanced. While the Main exam is hosted by the NTA, JEE Advanced is organised by one of the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) every year. Only those who qualify the JEE Main exam are allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

Read |BTech at IIT Tirupati: Admission process, scholarships, placements and more

While some students would appear for the exam in India, that does not guarantee them a seat in one of the (nearly) 23 institutes. Some students would, then, decide to pursue a degree abroad. In such cases, there are a few universities around the globe that may accept the JEE score or at least offer brownie points for the score.

National University of Singapore

While JEE score is not the sole or the main criterion for getting admission in a course in the National University of Singapore, the varsity does prefer candidates who have exceptional ranks in JEE.

“You must have attained a very high level of achievement or leadership positions in activities. Examples of such achievements include International Science Olympiad medals, top national awards, national team sportsmen and exceptional rank in top university entrance examinations (e.g. IIT/AIEEE rankings, etc),” the university’s guidelines state.

Queen’s University, Belfast 

Like every other university, QUB also has class 12 as one of the initial assessment points for any programme. However, the varsity also makes it clear that if the candidate has appeared for JEE Main or Advanced examinations, then that score may also be looked at for their assessment of admission application.

Also read |A Lesson from IIT: Why IITs insist on Board exam performance for admission? Professor explains

“If applicants have taken JEE Main or Advanced examinations, results may be considered in addition to Standard XII results. Good percentile scores in JEE subjects will be considered where performance in a key subject in Standard XII is below the stated minimum requirement. In order for JEE scores to be considered, applicants should have achieved the University’s normal Standard XII overall percentage requirement (as outlined above), with at least 60% in key subjects,” the university’s guidelines state.

German universities

In general, Germany does not have just 12 years (10+2) of formal education, the country works on a system of 13 years of formal education So, to fill in the gap, Indian candidates have to study one extra year known as ‘studienkolleg’.

However, if a candidate has cleared JEE Advanced, he/she can get direct admission to German universities. Majority of the German universities work on this system, and Indian candidates can ask the university officials while applying for a course. For example the RWTH Aachen University says that an Indian candidate should have cleared class 12, proof of passing both parts (Main and Advanced) of the “Joint Entrance Examination” to the Indian Institutes of Technology, and should have a certificate from the Academic Evaluation Center (APS). However, this is valid for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Bombay (Mumbai), Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras (Chennai), Guwahati and Roorkee and the Institute of Technology at Banaras Hindu University.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 16:12 IST
