Which foreign universities accept GATE score for admissions

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the biggest exams of India. This entrance exam tests a candidate’s comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science. It is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

While in India, the GATE score is used for admissions to various post-graduate programmes, some institutes in Germany and Singapore, too, consider GATE score as an eligibility.

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

The Singapore-based university accepts the GATE score as eligibility for admission into postgraduate programmes. While it is compulsory for all international/ overseas candidates to provide GRE and TOEFL scores, Indian nationals have the option of replacing GRE with GATE, and IELTS instead of TOEFL.

According to the official website, the minimum GATE percentile score must be equivalent to or more than 90 per cent. However, the GATE score should not be more than three years old.

Technical University of Munich

The technical university, based in Germany, has given Indian candidates the option to replace GRE with GATE scores. Additionally, graduates with a degree from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), do not need to provide a separate GATE eligibility certificate. Also, when applying for Studienkolleg, one does not need to provide a GATE or GRE.

In this varsity, all master’s degree programmes offered by the Department of Informatics require a GATE score (minimum score: QR 164, AW 4.0). Other courses that require a GATE score are: MSc Mathematics in Data Science, MSc Materials Science and Engineering, MSc Matter to Life: MSc Computational Mechanics, MSc ESCAPE and MSc Environmental Engineering.

RWTH Aachen University (Germany)

The RWTH Aachen University says that an Indian candidate should have a minimum grade in the school leaving certificate and should have passed additional entrance examinations. However, this is only for masters level programmes at the varsity.

National University of Singapore

The NUS Singapore gives Indian candidates the freedom to replace the GRE exam with GATE. “Candidates who have graduated from Indian universities may submit GATE scores instead,” the university’s guidelines state.

This is specifically for masters level programmes such as Masters in Computer Science, Master of Computing – Information Systems Specialisation, Master of Computing – Infocomm Security Specialisation, Master of Computing – Artificial Intelligence Specialisation, Master of Computing – General Track and Master of Science – Digital Financial Technology (MSc DFinTech).