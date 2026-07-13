Karnataka retains top spot for foreign students, Punjab overtakes Tamil Nadu as enrolment rises 47% in a decade

Education Ministry's data points to a reshuffle in the states hosting the highest number of international students.

India’s higher education sector has attracted more foreign students over the past decade, but where these students choose to study has also changed. The latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2023-24, released by the Ministry of Education, shows that 58,134 foreign students from 173 countries were enrolled in Indian universities and colleges, up from 39,517 students from 158 countries in 2013-14.

While Nepal continued to be the largest source country, the latest data also points to a reshuffle in the states hosting the highest number of international students.

As foreign student numbers rise, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu lose share

Karnataka has retained its position as India’s leading destination for foreign students. The state hosted 7,914 international students in 2023-24, narrowly ahead of Punjab, which climbed to second place with 7,902 students. Maharashtra remained third with 6,190 students, followed by Uttar Pradesh (5,953) and Tamil Nadu (5,694).