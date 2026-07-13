Karnataka retains top spot for foreign students, Punjab overtakes Tamil Nadu as enrolment rises 47% in a decade

India’s higher education sector has attracted more foreign students over the past decade, but where these students choose to study has also changed. The latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2023-24, released by the Ministry of Education, shows that 58,134 foreign students from 173 countries were enrolled in Indian universities and colleges, up from 39,517 students from 158 countries in 2013-14.
While Nepal continued to be the largest source country, the latest data also points to a reshuffle in the states hosting the highest number of international students.
Karnataka has retained its position as India’s leading destination for foreign students. The state hosted 7,914 international students in 2023-24, narrowly ahead of Punjab, which climbed to second place with 7,902 students. Maharashtra remained third with 6,190 students, followed by Uttar Pradesh (5,953) and Tamil Nadu (5,694).
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A decade earlier, Karnataka had also topped the list, but the rest of the rankings looked different. Tamil Nadu was the second-largest destination for foreign students, followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.
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The latest data shows Punjab replacing Tamil Nadu as the second-most preferred state, while Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have retained their positions among the top five.
|Top states hosting foreign students
|2013-14
|Students
|2023-24
|Students
|1
|Karnataka
|13,903
|Karnataka
|7,914
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|5,460
|Punjab
|7,902
|3
|Maharashtra
|5,006
|Maharashtra
|6,190
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|2,816
|Uttar Pradesh
|5,953
|5
|Punjab
|2,157
|Tamil Nadu
|5,694
Beyond the rankings, the latest AISHE data reflects a broader expansion in India’s international higher education footprint. Foreign student enrolment has increased by nearly 47 per cent over the decade, while the number of countries represented has risen from 158 to 173.
At the same time, a rise in foreign student enrolment has coincided with the Centre’s push to internationalise higher education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Over the past few years, India has opened its doors to leading foreign universities, with institutions from Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe receiving approvals to establish campuses in the country under the University Grants Commission’s regulations. At the same time, Indian institutions have also begun expanding overseas.
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The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi launched its campus in Abu Dhabi in 2024, while the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad inaugurated its first international campus in Dubai just last year.
Earlier, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras became the first IIT to open an overseas campus in Tanzania. Most recently, the government announced that the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore will establish a campus in Indonesia, signalling India’s growing ambition to position itself as both a destination for global students and an exporter of higher education.