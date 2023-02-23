scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Education Ministry invites applications for Slovenia scholarships 2023

The Slovenia scholarships 2023 scholarship duration ranges from 3 months upwards to 10 months. The scholarship scheme is designed for university students, graduates, or PhD students who wish to accomplish a part of their study at one of the Slovenian Higher Education Institutions.

Education Ministry invites application for Slovenia scholarships 2023The registration portal can be accessed between February 17 and March 8. (Image source: Unsplash/ Representative image)
Listen to this article
Education Ministry invites applications for Slovenia scholarships 2023
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Ministry of Education is inviting applications for Slovenia scholarships 2023. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply at the official website – proposal.sakshat.ac.in. The portal can be accessed between February 17 and March 8 (till 4 pm).

Read |Atal Bihari Vaipayee general scholarship registrations to open tomorrow

According to the official notice, “The Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in New Delhi is announcing scholarships for the academic year 2023/2024. The scholarships scheme is for university/college students or graduates and PhD applicants who wish to accomplish a part of their study at one of the Slovenian Higher Education Institutions.”

Applicants would need to provide a proof of receiving the letter of acceptance from a Slovenian Institute of Higher Education. The candidates who do not possess the letter of acceptance from a Slovenian Institute of Higher Education need not apply.

Slovenia scholarships 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- proposal.sakshat.ac.in.

Step 2: Login or register by entering your credentials

Step 3: Complete the form by submitting the required documents

Step 4: Download the online application form for future references.

Also Read |Study Abroad: Government scholarships for Indian students in Germany

Under this scholarship scheme, candidates will be awarded 360 Euros per month, free accommodation in the facilities of the student centre of the Slovenian University, subsidised meals: 2.82 Euros per working day, and basic medical insurance for non-EU applicants.

Also Read
Bhupesh Meher talks about pursuing PhD from Israel.
Life in a Foreign University: 'Why investing in STEM education from Israe...
Indian students in Russia studying MBBS
NEET UG 2023: MBBS from Russia - check eligibility, fees, colleges, schol...
how to study abroad free of cost
Study Abroad: Which European countries provide free, discounted education...
List of government scholarships for Indian students in France
Study Abroad: List of government scholarships for Indian students in France

Candidates should remember that the scholarship cannot be awarded for a complete course of study leading to a degree. Also, tuition fee is not covered under this scholarship.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 13:14 IST
Next Story

Thane police book Sanjay Raut for making ‘false allegations’ against MP Shrikant Shinde

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close