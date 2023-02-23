Education Ministry invites applications for Slovenia scholarships 2023

The Ministry of Education is inviting applications for Slovenia scholarships 2023. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply at the official website – proposal.sakshat.ac.in. The portal can be accessed between February 17 and March 8 (till 4 pm).

According to the official notice, “The Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in New Delhi is announcing scholarships for the academic year 2023/2024. The scholarships scheme is for university/college students or graduates and PhD applicants who wish to accomplish a part of their study at one of the Slovenian Higher Education Institutions.”

Applicants would need to provide a proof of receiving the letter of acceptance from a Slovenian Institute of Higher Education. The candidates who do not possess the letter of acceptance from a Slovenian Institute of Higher Education need not apply.

Slovenia scholarships 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- proposal.sakshat.ac.in.

Step 2: Login or register by entering your credentials

Step 3: Complete the form by submitting the required documents

Step 4: Download the online application form for future references.

Under this scholarship scheme, candidates will be awarded 360 Euros per month, free accommodation in the facilities of the student centre of the Slovenian University, subsidised meals: 2.82 Euros per working day, and basic medical insurance for non-EU applicants.

Candidates should remember that the scholarship cannot be awarded for a complete course of study leading to a degree. Also, tuition fee is not covered under this scholarship.