Duolingo launches English course for Punjabi speakers

The ‘Learn English from Punjabi’ course is now available on the Duolingo app. (Image: AI generated)

Duolingo today launched a new “Learn English from Punjabi” literacy course, aimed at making English-language learning more accessible to Punjabi speakers in India and across the world.

Punjabi is spoken by more than 100 million people globally, as per a statement by Duolingo, with major-speaking communities in India, Canada, the UK, the US and Australia. The new course allows learners to begin studying English through Gurmukhi, Punjabi’s widely used script in India, and develop language skills that can support access to education, employment and global opportunities.

The launch marks Duolingo’s second regional-language English course for North India, following its Hindi course. Punjabi now joins the platform’s growing portfolio of regional-language courses, which includes Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil.