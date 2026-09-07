Duolingo launches English course for Punjabi speakers

Duolingo today launched a new “Learn English from Punjabi” literacy course, aimed at making English-language learning more accessible to Punjabi speakers in India and across the world.
Punjabi is spoken by more than 100 million people globally, as per a statement by Duolingo, with major-speaking communities in India, Canada, the UK, the US and Australia. The new course allows learners to begin studying English through Gurmukhi, Punjabi’s widely used script in India, and develop language skills that can support access to education, employment and global opportunities.
The launch marks Duolingo’s second regional-language English course for North India, following its Hindi course. Punjabi now joins the platform’s growing portfolio of regional-language courses, which includes Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil.
“Being able to launch this course in my mother tongue is incredibly meaningful and a moment of real pride for me,” said Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director, India and South East Asia, Duolingo.
“Punjabis have long embraced opportunities beyond borders, pursuing education, careers and new beginnings around the world. By making English learning available in Punjabi, we’re helping remove language barriers and enabling even more people to access the opportunities that English can unlock,” he added.
According to Duolingo, the new course is part of its continued efforts to expand access to language education through regional languages and make learning more inclusive and relevant to users across South Asia and other parts of the world.
The “Learn English from Punjabi” course is now available on the Duolingo app.
Duolingo is a mobile learning platform offering courses in languages, mathematics, music and chess through short, game-like lessons. The company describes its app as the world’s most downloaded education app.