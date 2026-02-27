From Delhi’s underprivileged communities to a global stage: Nancy’s journey to the University of Melbourne

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
An international student from the University of Melbourne has been celebrated at a national education summit, with her powerful journey from an underprivileged community in Delhi to one of Australia’s leading universities capturing hearts and headlines.
Nancy, who grew up in one of Delhi’s slum communities, was recognised at the Universities Australia Solutions Summit in Canberra this week. Her story was highlighted by Australia’s Education Minister, Jason Clare, as a testament to the transformative power of education and opportunity.
Nancy is the first recipient of the Melbourne Welcoming Universities Scholarship – Asha. In March, she will begin her Master of International Relations, supported by the University’s Faculty of Arts and Ormond College. The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, living expenses and health insurance, removing the financial barriers that once stood between her and her dreams.
The programme is delivered in partnership with Asha Community Health and Development Society, a not-for-profit organisation that provides health, education and social development programs in Delhi’s slum communities. For Nancy, Asha was more than an organisation – it was a lifeline.
Minister Clare met Nancy during an official visit to India in December 2025, when he visited the University’s Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi. There, he connected with Asha students who had overcome significant hardship to pursue higher education.
“Talent is everywhere. It’s opportunity that’s not,” Mr Clare said at the Summit. “Nancy’s story shows us the power of education – that a child born into a world with almost nothing, can become anything.”
For Nancy, the opportunity represents not only academic advancement but personal growth. “I hope to grow both academically and personally,” she said. “I am excited about Australia’s inclusive academic culture, where students are encouraged to think critically, ask questions and learn from different perspectives.”
Asha’s founder, Dr Kiran Martin, described the scholarship as a historic milestone for the communities the organisation serves.
“For the first time, the University of Melbourne has opened a fully supported master’s pathway in partnership with Asha for students from Delhi’s slum communities,” Dr Martin said. “When a leading global institution places this level of trust in our graduates, it reshapes how they see themselves, their worth and their future.”
University leaders say the partnership reflects a broader commitment to expanding access to global education and strengthening ties with India.