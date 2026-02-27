From Delhi’s underprivileged communities to a global stage: Nancy’s journey to the University of Melbourne

An international student from the University of Melbourne has been celebrated at a national education summit, with her powerful journey from an underprivileged community in Delhi to one of Australia’s leading universities capturing hearts and headlines.

Nancy, who grew up in one of Delhi’s slum communities, was recognised at the Universities Australia Solutions Summit in Canberra this week. Her story was highlighted by Australia’s Education Minister, Jason Clare, as a testament to the transformative power of education and opportunity.

Nancy is the first recipient of the Melbourne Welcoming Universities Scholarship – Asha. In March, she will begin her Master of International Relations, supported by the University’s Faculty of Arts and Ormond College. The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, living expenses and health insurance, removing the financial barriers that once stood between her and her dreams.