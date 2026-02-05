Delhi tops global list as most affordable city for international students

The findings are part of the QS Best Student Cities 2026 ranking, which identifies the most attractive destinations worldwide for international learners.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Delhi tops global list as most affordable city for international studentsWith tuition fees, living expenses, and purchasing power comparing far more favourably than in traditional destinations such as the UK, US, Europe, and Australia, India offers a compelling value proposition, the report states. (Image: AI Generated)
Delhi has claimed the top spot as the world’s most affordable city for international students, according to a new report by Knight Frank, Deloitte India, and Quacquarelli Symonds. Released under the title ‘India’s 155 Million Student Mandate’, the study highlights Delhi’s rise as the global leader in affordability for students. Meanwhile, Mumbai secured the 11th position, and Bengaluru followed at 15th place.

India holds a clear edge when it comes to affordability, a factor that continues to shape decisions for international students and their families. According to the report, Indian cities outperform nearly all major global education hubs on this parameter.

With tuition fees, living expenses, and purchasing power comparing far more favourably than in traditional destinations such as the UK, US, Europe, and Australia, India offers a compelling value proposition, the report states.

Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have made strides in employer activity, highlighting the rising demand for skilled graduates in India’s fast-growing service and technology sectors.

For students and parents alike, this translates into a significantly lower overall cost of education without compromising on quality. It also reduces reliance on long-term student loans while ensuring strong returns on investment through better employability outcomes.

The consultants further highlighted that global universities are increasingly recognising India not only as a vital source of students but also as a promising destination for establishing a long-term academic presence.

India hosts the world’s largest population of young adults aged 18–23, with nearly 155 million students, and is steadily shifting from being a traditional outbound market to becoming a central hub for offshore university campuses, according to Knight Frank India.

The statement emphasised that India is on track to emerge as one of the most strategically significant destinations for global higher education expansion. This transformation is being fueled by progressive policy reforms, the sheer demographic scale, and the growing readiness of its urban centres to support international academic institutions.

The findings are part of the QS Best Student Cities 2026 ranking, which identifies the most attractive destinations worldwide for international learners. The evaluation covered 150 cities across six equally weighted categories: affordability, employer activity, university rankings, city desirability, student voice, and student mix. Together, these indicators paint a comprehensive picture of where students can find the best balance of cost, opportunity, and experience.

 

