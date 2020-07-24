DAAD 2020: Indo-German research collaboration fellowship applications are open

The last date to apply is August 4 (Image: Pexels/Representational) The last date to apply is August 4 (Image: Pexels/Representational)

DAAD 2020: The application process is open for the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) 2020. The collaboration between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the German government allows students enrolled in any Indian university to work on “cooperative research projects primarily in humanities and social science” as per the official notification. Interested applicants will have to send their applications via the university or college they are enrolled in at ugcic2@gmail.com by August 4.

Not just students, but researchers, university professors, postdoctoral and doctoral researchers can also apply for the scholarship. The application will be considered by UGC and DAAD only if a parallel application has been submitted by Indian and German partners. Students from both Germany and India will be working on a similar technology or project. A jointly approved project will be jointly funded for two years.

Read | Applications open for Japanese Govt Scholarship Program 2021, an all expense covered grant

The funds will cover the exchange visits to partner institutes for which all expenses related to mobility and hospitality will be covered. Scientists will be allowed a visit of 30 days a year and doctoral students will be allowed 50 days per year. A total of four visits by both Indian and German participants will be funded.

Apart from this, Indian students will get 89 euros per day for their stay in Germany for a 30-day visit and 54 euro per day for 1-22 day and a lump sum of 1,200 euro for 23 and 40 euro per day for 31-50 day.

Read | Fee-waivers, IELTS relaxation: What are foreign universities offering to enroll international students

While applying, students need to send an original hardcopy proposal duly forwarded by the head of the institute to UGC along with a soft copy to be sent via email.

In case a student tends to finish their degree course at an institute before completing the project, as per rules, the project will still be continued and universities will have to ensure that by giving it in writing, as per rules.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd