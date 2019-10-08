Commonwealth Master Scholarship to study in UK open: Check eligibility, how to apply

The application process has begun for the 2020 Commonwealth Master’ Scholarship for pursuing one year master’s degree course in the UK. The scholarship will be eligible for course commencing from September-October 2020. The registration is open and will conclude on November 15. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, cscuk.dfid.gov.uk and proposal.sakshat.ac.in.

The scholarship is provided by the Common Wealth Scholarship (CSC), UK. The candidate will have to apply at two portals and applications at the CSC portal will close on October 30, 2019. If candidates fail to fill application at both portals, their candidature will be cancelled.

CSC applied for all one year master’s degree or equivalent programmes barring MBA. Candidates who have received an offer of admission from any foreign university, need to apply. Universities with higher QS ranking will be taken into consideration.

Eligibility: Applicant must be a citizen and permanent resident of India starting academic studies in the UK from September/October 2020. Applicant must be able to afford the study without a scholarship.