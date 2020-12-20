scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Top news

Commonwealth Master Scholarship to study in UK: Check application details

Commonwealth Master Scholarship programme: The Common Wealth Scholarship (CSC), UK is applied for all one year master’s degree or equivalent programmes barring MBA

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2020 3:48:44 pm
study 1200The Common Wealth Scholarship (CSC), UK is applied for all one year master’s degree or equivalent programmes barring MBA

Commonwealth Master Scholarship programme: The applications have been invited for the Commonwealth Master’ Scholarship programme 2021 for pursuing one year master’s degree course in the United Kingdom. The candidates interested can apply from December 24 to February 21 through the official website- proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship. Also, the application process is open at Commonwealth Scholarship Commission’s online application system till January 18.

The Common Wealth Scholarship (CSC), UK is applied for all one year master’s degree or equivalent programmes barring MBA. Candidates who have received an offer of admission from any foreign university, need to apply. Universities with higher QS ranking will be taken into consideration.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The candidates need to be a citizen and permanent resident of India to apply for the programme. Applicant must be able to afford the study without a scholarship.

Candidates are requested to frequently visit the ministry website- education.gov.in/en/scholarships as all further announcements will be uploaded there. Queries via e-mail may be directed to es3.edu@nic.in. or you may call on the number 011-26172492, the release mentioned.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement