Columbia University vs University of California (English Literature): Check departments, admission process, extracurricular groups and more

Columbia University’s Department of English and Comparative Literature has been known for several decades now and is ranked as ninth on this year’s ‘QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022’ in the ‘English Language and Literature’ category. However, Columbia University has shared this spot with the English department of University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Website

Columbia University — english.columbia.edu

UCLA — english.ucla.edu

Courses

Columbia University: The varsity provides expertise on various areas of English Literature such as Medieval, Renaissance, 19th and 19th century, 20th and 21st century, How Writers Think, Shakespeare Performance Studies and more. It also has a Free-Standing Master of Arts programme, Sequential Master of Arts programme, MPhil courses, and PhD programme in the department.

UCLA: The varsity has several carefully-designed programmes for candidates of all levels, such as American Literature and Culture Major, Preparation for the Major, Declaring the Major, English Minor, Literature and the Environment Minor, Professional Writing Minor, Creative Writing Concentration, Author in Residence, Critical Writing: English 110 Series, Capstone, Honors Program, Past Honors Theses.

Admission process

Columbia University:

Columbia’s admissions process is largely the same for everyone, regardless of citizenship or country of residence. The varsity accepts either the Coalition Application or the Common Application. These would include autobiographical information, lists and descriptions of a student’s achievements, activities, employment and summer activities and a personal essay.

In addition to the coalition application and the common application, the candidate must also respond to Columbia-specific questions. Candidates will have to submit an official high school transcript from all high schools attended, one high school counselor’s recommendation and school profile and the completed mid-year report. It is also compulsory to submit two letters of recommendations from teachers who taught you in academic disciplines, along with English proficiency examination score.

In addition to this, some students may also be called for interview rounds. If you are granted an interview, you will be connected with an interviewer after you submit your completed application materials. If you are not offered an interview, you are not at any disadvantage in the admissions process.

UCLA:

Interested candidates should remember that the UCLA does not admit students into any undergraduate programme who already hold Bachelor’s degrees, nor do they admit students who have the equivalent of three years (130 quarter-units or more) of transferable university work.

Advertisement

If the candidate’s high school/secondary school education was completed in English, he/she will not be considered proficient and do not need to satisfy the English language requirement. To demonstrate English language proficiency, students are required to take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), the International English Language Testing Service (IELTS), or the Duolingo English Test (Fall 2023 only). The varsity asks for a competitive score above 100 (with sub-scores above 22) on the TOEFL, 7 or above on the IELTS, or a 120 or higher on the Duolingo English Test (DET).

One must complete class 10 and 12 state board or CBSE examinations, with average marks above 70 and no mark below 60. Report your subjects and marks on the International Exams page of the application, under the Test Scores tab. The varsity requires records from the secondary schools one has attended that show subjects taken and grades received, as well as any national or government certificates earned. Documents of all college or university coursework must also be sent in the original language, along with English translations, after the candidate is admitted.

Tuition fees

Columbia University: The tuition fees for undergraduate courses is $65,524, new student fees is $615. Along with this, the fees for room and board is $16,156. The room and board figure represents a first-year student living on campus for the full year. Then, $3,672 for books and other things. This brings the total to $85,967.

Advertisement

UCLA: The tuition and fees for most doctoral and master’s programmes are about $33,238 annually for non-California residents. The tuition fees for non-residents is approximately $11,220. That coupled with other expenses such as Student Services Fee, Undergraduate Students Association Fee, Green Initiative Fee, Instructional Enhancement Initiative (IEI) Fee, Arts Restoring Community Fee, UC Student Health Insurance Plan (UCSHIP) and more, brings the total to nearly $42,241.03.

Scholarships

Columbia University: At this varsity, international students apply for and receive a substantial amount of financial aid every year, with international financial aid totaling over $17 million for the Class of 2025, the university claims. Candidates should remember that all financial aid at Columbia is need-based, and there are no merit scholarships awarded for academics, athletics or other talents. This means that the admissions committee considers how much financial aid a student requires when evaluating an application.

The average award for international financial aid recipients is $66,350, usually encompassing a Columbia grant, which does not have to be repaid, and a student work-study job. Columbia does not include loans in financial aid packages, and as international students are not eligible for federal student aid, Columbia will meet all international financial aid with institutional resources.

For this, international applicants must indicate their plan to apply for financial aid when submitting their admission application. Candidates should remember that f admitted without requesting financial aid, international students may not change their status to apply for aid, even if their financial circumstances change. Also, international financial aid cannot be awarded in subsequent years if not awarded at the time of admission.

UCLA: The varsity does not award scholarships or financial aid to undergraduate students who are not citizens or permanent residents of the United States. International students must prove that they have sufficient funds available to them to pay for their educational and living expenses. UCLA also requires that all international students on non-immigrant visas have adequate medical insurance during all periods of enrollment.

Advertisement

Extracurricular activities

Columbia University: The varsity has more than 500 student-led clubs and organisations, more than 60 social justice and service initiatives, over 50 performance groups, and more, ranging from intramural athletics and philosophy journals to investment clubs and culinary societies.

There are groups such as Mock Trial, Model Congress, Multicultural Business Association, National Society of Black Engineers, Neuroscience Society, Philolexian Society, Political Science Students Association, Pre-Law Society, Quiz Bowl, Columbia Bioethics Society, Columbia China Law Business Association (CCLBA), Columbia College Committee on Instruction, Columbia College Committee on the Core, Columbia Debate Society, Columbia Financial Analysts Club (CFAC), Columbia University Financial Engineering (CUFE), and much more.

Advertisement

Athletics fanatics have clubs such as 3v3 Basketball Tournament,5v5 Basketball League, 7v7 Outdoor Soccer League, Aikido, Archery, Archery (Club), Badminton, Baseball, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Fencing, Cycling, Equestrian, Triathlon, track and field, ice hockey, rowing, soccer, Kendo, golf, tennis, squash, wrestling, volleyball, lacrosse, softball, Tae Kwon Do, table tennis and more.

In performing arts the varsity has Dhoom and Wushu. To celebrate and promote cultures around the world, the university has several clubs such as African Students Association, Alianza, Asian American Alliance, Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, Black Heritage Month (BHM), Black Students Organization, Brazilian Society, Caribbean Students Association, ChicanX Caucus, Chinese Students Club, Club Bangla, Organization of Pakistani Students, Polish Club, Sharsheret, Singapore Students Association (SSA), South East Asian League (SEAL) Student Organization of Latinxs (SOL), Taiwanese American Students Association, Thai Sabai, The Sapna Project, Turath, Turkish Students Association, Vietnamese Students Association (VSA) and more.

Advertisement

Similarly, there are several registered fraternity and sororities such as Alpha Chi Omeg, Interfraternity Council, Intergreek Council, Kappa Alpha Theta, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Zeta Beta Tau and more. There are some societies for music, activism, religious/spiritual, service, special interest, media publications, and much more.

UCLA: From politics and social awareness to the arts, science, fitness and fraternity and sorority life, the UCLA has something for everyone. The varsity boasts about having more than a thousand clubs. In careers category, the varsity has Biomedical Engineering Society, Bruin Advertising and Marketing Team, Pre-Law Society at UCLA, Public Health Initiative: Leaders of Tomorrow and Rocket Project at UCLA.

People with creative pursuits in mind have Animation Student Organization, Bruin Gaming, The Color Box Production Company, Film and Photography Society and Synthesis Dance Theater. There is also few available for culture and identity, such as 1st Gen Latinx, Afrikan Women’s Collective, Asian Pacific Coalition, Broad Spectrum, Queers in STEM.

There are also options for people connected with environmental work — Bruin Beekeepers, Clean Consulting, Coastalong Music and Sustainability Festival, Environmental Student Network and Surfrider Foundation Club at UCLA. The varsity also has options for people practicing and wishing to learn about different faiths — Asian American Christian Fellowship, Catholic Students Association, Hillel at UCLA.

Muslim Student Association at UCLA, Sikh Student Association at UCLA. People involved in the service sector have some options such as Los Angeles Scholars for Change, American Health Awareness Initiative, CityLab at UCLA, The College Awareness Project Improving Dreams, Equality, Access and Success.

There is also Bruin Sports Management, Bruins Movin’, Destress R Us, Excursions and Juggling Club at UCLA for sports fanatics.