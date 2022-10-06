scorecardresearch
Canada warns Indian students to begin work only after course commences; check other guidelines

Canada has asked Indian students to ensure they have their documentation in line to ensure students can show the proof of their admission in Canadian universities.

The High Commission of Canada in India has warned students that they cannot start working in the country till their chosen course study officially begins.

“Please note that while some study permits allow you to work in Canada, you can only start working when your study program has started, not before,” the High Commission of Canada in India tweeted.

The Commission has also asked the incoming students to ensure that they can prove through documents that their chosen university or college (designated learning institution) has allowed them to arrive late or they have received a deferral.

“If you are going to Canada this fall/winter, a border services officer will review your documents. Be prepared to show that your DLI has allowed you to arrive late OR that you have received a deferral,” the tweet read.

immigration image

According to the Canada immigration guidelines, students can work off-campus only if are enrolled as a full-time student at a designated learning institution (DLI) or as a post-secondary academic, vocational or professional training programme. Students enrolled at  a secondary-level vocational training programme (Quebec only) can also work off-campus according to the rules mentioned in their study visa.

The chosen programme should also be at least six months long and should lead to a degree, diploma or certificate. In addition to the course requirements, it is compulsory for international students to have a Social Insurance Number (SIN) in order to get work in the country.

Indian students in Canada should also note that if they are on an authorised leave from studies, or switching schools and not studying, they will not be allowed to work off campus.

