Working in Canada as an international student — profile type, hours, guidelines

As the High Commission of Canada in India warned students that they cannot start working in the country till their chosen course study officially begins, indianexpress.com explains some major pointers with regards to working as a part-time employee while on a study visa in Canada.

How many hours can I work?

On a study visa, people are allowed to work for 20 hours per week during regular academic semesters. Students can work full-time during scheduled academic breaks, such as winter, spring and summer break.

When can I start working in Canada?

The High Commission of Canada in India today warned students that they cannot start working in the country till their chosen course study officially commences. “Please note that while some study permits allow you to work in Canada, you can only start working when your study program has started, not before,” the High Commission of Canada in India tweeted.

Can I work off-campus?

Yes, Indian students in Canada are allowed to work for companies or employers that are not located on the campus of the educational institution. Students are allowed to work more than one job to make up these hours, as long as they continue to meet the conditions of the study permit.

Students should remember that they can lose their student status for working more than 20 hours, and they may not be approved for a study or work permit in the future. In such situations, they may also have to leave the country.

What are off-campus work rules?

The rules for working off-campus, according to Canadian immigration guidelines, are

— Indian students should hold a valid study permit and they should be studying full time at a Designated Learning Institution (DLI)

— Or be enrolled as a post-secondary academic, vocational or professional training programme are also allowed to take off-campus jobs.

— Or be enrolled at a secondary-level vocational training programme (Quebec only) can also work off-campus according to the rules mentioned in their study visa.

— Their chosen programme should be at least six months long and it has to lead to a degree, diploma or certificate.

— In addition to the course requirements, it is compulsory for international students to have a Social Insurance Number (SIN) in order to get work in the country.

— Students who are on an authorised leave from studies, or switching schools and not studying, will not be allowed to work off campus.

What are on-campus work rules?

To work on the campus, it is important to note that the student works only in the buildings that are directly owned and related to the educational institutes. If the DIL has more than one campus, the students may only work at the campus where the student is studying in most cases.

Key points to remember:

— Indian students should hold a valid study permit.

— Students should have a Social Insurance Number (SIN) in order to get work in the country.

— They should be registered as a full time post-secondary student at a public post-secondary school, such as a college, university, trade or technical school, or CEGEP in Quebec, a private post-secondary school in Quebec that operates under the same rules as public schools in Quebec. They can also be enrolled at private or public secondary or post-secondary institutions in Quebec offering qualifying programs of 900 hours or longer leading to a diploma of vocational studies (DVS) or an attestation of vocational specialization (AVS).

Who are on-campus employers?

The on-campus employers are:

— School

— Faculty member

— Student organisation

— Private contractor that provides on-campus services to the school

Working as a co-op student or intern

There are some study programmes that include work experience as part of their curriculum.

You can apply for a co-op or intern work permit if:

— You hold a valid study permit.

— Work experience is required to complete the study programme in Canada.

— Student has a letter from their school that confirms all students in the programme need to complete work placements to get their degree

— The co-op placement or internship totals 50 per cent or less of the study programme.

— Students who are taking English or French as a second language (ESL/FSL), general interest courses, or courses to prepare for another study programme are not eligible for co-op work.

What is a post-graduation work permit?

The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) is an open work permit for students after they graduate from their programme of studies. Students will be able to work temporarily or even live permanently in Canada through the route of this visa.

Eligibility criteria for PGWP:

— International students should have completed studies in an academic, vocational or professional training programme that is at least eight months long at a DLI

— The study programme must have led to a degree, diploma or certificate

— Candidate held full-time student status in Canada during every academic semester of the programme of study completed and included as part of the PGWP application.

— Students received a transcript and an official letter from the eligible DLI confirming that the applicant has met the requirements to complete their programme of study.