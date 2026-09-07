Canada study permit changes 2026: Higher funds, tighter scrutiny and new rules for students

Canada has introduced another change for international students from September 1, 2026, with the amount applicants must show for living expenses increasing. The latest requirement is part of a wider tightening of Canada’s International Student Program, which in 2026 includes lower student targets, provincial allocations, stronger verification of admission documents and changes to work authorisations.

For study permit applications submitted on or after September 1, 2026, a single student applying to a province or territory outside Quebec must show C$23,448 for living expenses, excluding tuition and transportation. The amount was C$22,895 from September 1, 2025. The requirement rises with family size. For example, a family of three must show C$35,888.

The change is significant for prospective students because this is separate from tuition fees. Applicants must demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to support themselves after arriving in Canada, rather than relying on future employment.

Why is Canada admitting fewer new international students?

The financial requirement comes against a broader effort to reduce temporary resident numbers. Under the 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan, Canada has set a target of 155,000 new student arrivals in 2026. Separately, IRCC expects to issue up to 180,000 study permits in 2026 to applicants who require a provincial or territorial attestation letter. (Open Government Portal)

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The distinction matters: the 155,000 figure is an arrivals target, while the 180,000 figure concerns study permits under the allocation system.

PAL and TAL remains an important part of the application

Most international students now need a Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) or Territorial Attestation Letter (TAL) before applying for a study permit. The document confirms that there is space for the student within the province or territory’s allocation. It is generally obtained through the designated learning institution after accepting an offer and, in most cases, paying tuition.

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For students, this means admission to a Canadian institution does not by itself guarantee that a study permit application can proceed.

How is Canada implementing more centralised scrutiny of admission documents?

IRCC is also strengthening checks against fraudulent letters of acceptance. A new centralised function is being expanded to verify cases where the Letter of Acceptance verification produces a “no match”. Such cases can trigger procedural fairness processes and potentially refusal for misrepresentation. IRCC’s implementation plan targets an expanded verification function by September 30, 2026.

The broader implication is that students and institutions can expect closer scrutiny of admission documentation and greater consequences where information cannot be verified.

Which work-permit process has become simpler?

Not every 2026 change is restrictive. Starting this year, from April 1, 2026, eligible post-secondary international students no longer need a separate co-op work permit for mandatory work placements such as co-ops and internships. The placement can be undertaken under the study permit, provided the eligibility conditions are met.

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Post-Graduation Work Permit rules continue to link eligibility more closely with language proficiency and, for many non-degree programmes, eligible fields of study. IRCC has confirmed that no fields will be added or removed from the PGWP field-of-study list during 2026.

For prospective students, the message from the 2026 changes is therefore mixed: Canada continues to offer a route to study and work, but the system is becoming more controlled. Financial preparedness, a verified admission, the correct attestation and careful selection of a PGWP-eligible programme are increasingly important before applying.