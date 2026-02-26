Canada sees 90% drop in students, 70% decline in workers from 2023 as govt turns to AI solutions

The data shows that in December 2023, Canada had 95,320 study permit holders and 30,325 work permit holders (AI generated image)

Canada recorded an 89.9 percent drop in study permit holders and a 67.9 percent decline in work permit holders in December 2025 compared to December 2023, according to government immigration data. The number of study permit holders fell from 95,320 in December 2023 to just 9,665 in December 2025. Work permit holders declined from 30,325 to 9,735 over the same period — marking one of the sharpest contractions in temporary resident inflows in recent years.

International student, work permit holders in last three years (Source: Canada govt data) International student, work permit holders in last three years (Source: Canada govt data)

By December 2024, the numbers had already fallen significantly. Study permit holders dropped to 29,835 — a fall of 65,485 compared to 2023. This represents a 68.7 per cent decline. Work permit holders fell to 16,560 in December 2024, down by 13,765 from 2023 — a 45.4 per cent decline from 2023 levels.