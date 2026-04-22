Canada records 37% drop in international students

Canada has recorded a significant decline in the number of international students and temporary workers entering the country, according to the latest data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. In January 2026, Canada received 7,040 new international students and 11,850 temporary workers. Overall arrivals were down to nearly 28% as against January 2025. International student arrivals saw a sharper fall of 37% year-on-year, while worker arrivals declined by around 20%.

Recently, IRCC confirmed the cap will remain in place in 2026. It is expected to issue up to 408,000 study permits, including extensions. From January 2026, master’s and doctoral students at public institutions will be exempt from PAL and TAL requirements, though the overall cap remains.