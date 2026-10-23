Canada international student arrivals jump to 37,090 in August, but overall intake drops

According to data published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the country recorded 63 per cent fewer new student and worker arrivals combined during the first eight months of 2026.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 01:01 PM IST
canada immigration figures 2026 augFor 2026, Canada has set a target of 1,55,000 new international student arrivals (AI Image)
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International student arrivals to Canada rose sharply in August 2026, with 37,090 new study permit holders entering the country, nearly six times the number recorded in earlier months this year. However, the increase comes amid a larger decline in international student intake, with new student arrivals between January and August 2026 down 71 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

According to data published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the country recorded 63 per cent fewer new student and worker arrivals combined during the first eight months of 2026 than in the corresponding period in 2024 when the restrictions were put in place — a reduction of 3,26,900 arrivals, since.

Also Read | US, UK, Canada, Australia to gain $1 trillion from international graduate talent

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August arrivals rise, but remain below 2024 levels

The August increase was significant when compared with the preceding months, but it did not reverse the longer-term decline. New student arrivals reached 37,090 in August 2026, compared with 5,800 in July and just 2,070 in March.

The year-on-year comparison shows that the August surge has not brought student arrivals back to their earlier levels.

Month New student arrivals New worker arrivals
August 2024 79,660 26,035
August 2025 44,865 16,700
August 2026 37,090 16,850

Source: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)

IRCC attributes this seasonal pattern to the timing of academic semesters, with more students arriving in August ahead of the fall intake. However, the latest figure was still 53 per cent lower than the 79,660 arrivals recorded in August 2024 and 17 per cent below the 44,865 recorded in August 2025.

How student arrivals changed month by month in 2026

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The monthly data highlights how heavily the annual student arrival count depends on the timing of academic intakes. Between January and July 2026, monthly arrivals ranged from 2,070 to 6,930. August then recorded 37,090 arrivals, accounting for more than half of the 65,240 new students recorded during the first eight months of the year.

 

Canada's student arrivals: an August bounce in a long slide

New study permit holders, Jan–Aug 2026. Source: IRCC
37,090
students arrived in Aug 2026
-71%
student arrivals, Jan–Aug vs 2024
-63%
student + worker arrivals vs 2024
6,02,115
study permit holders, Aug 31
August up on July, still below past years
Aug 2024
 
79,660
Aug 2025
 
44,865
Aug 2026
 
37,090
Workers held steadier
Aug 2024
 
26,035
Aug 2025
 
16,700
Aug 2026
 
16,850
-53%students vs Aug 2024
-17%students vs Aug 2025
New students per month, 2026
6,930
2,130
2,070
4,880
3,320
3,020
5,800
37,090
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
65,240students, Jan–Aug. August is over half
1,30,095workers, Jan–Aug
2026 target vs arrivals so far
Target
 
1,55,000
Jan–Aug
 
65,240
2024annual cap introduced, cut further after
Excludedextensions are not new arrivals
Government says it is on track to meet the target.
Study permit holders in Canada, end of August
2024
 
10,19,545
2025
 
7,99,665
2026
 
6,02,115
-41%holders vs Aug 2024
3,26,900fewer student + worker arrivals than 2024
Express InfoGenIE
 

What Canada’s student cap means for 2026 intake

Canada introduced an annual cap on international student study permits in 2024 and announced further reductions in 2025 and 2026. The government says the measures are intended to bring international student numbers to a sustainable level and ease pressure on housing, infrastructure and public services.

Also Read | UK visa rules cause decline in foreign students from India, Pakistan

For 2026, the government has set a target of 1,55,000 new international student arrivals. The target is aligned with the annual international student cap, which limits the number of new study permits and extensions issued under the programme. 

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However, the arrival count excludes permit extensions because students already in Canada are not considered new arrivals.

How many international students are currently in Canada?

According to the IRCC data, the decline in new arrivals is also reflected in the number of people holding study permits in Canada. As of August 31, 2026, the country had 602,115 study permit holders, down from 799,665 in August 2025 and 1,019,545 in August 2024.

Date People holding study permits in Canada
August 2024 1,019,545
August 2025 799,665
August 2026 602,115

Source: IRCC. Figures represent the number of study permit holders in Canada at the end of each month

The total number of permit holders living in Canada fell by roughly 41 per cent compared to August 2024, as per IRCC data, even as the government says it remains on track to meet its 2026 student arrival target.

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