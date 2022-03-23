British Council announces PG scholarships for Indian students and English teachers

The British Council has announced a new set of postgraduate (PG) scholarships for Indians across various fields of study for the academic year 2022-23. The council, in collaboration with the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and in partnership with UK universities, announced 20 GREAT scholarships for students from India, across 16 UK universities, in a variety of subjects like business, finance, humanities, psychology entrepreneurship, design, marketing, HR and music.

In addition to this, there are 7 GREAT Scholarships for Justice and Law, for students from India who want to apply for courses in subjects including human rights, criminal justice and commercial law in the UK.

Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000, meant towards the tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course. For more details about the eligibility criteria for the scholarship, or other information including a full list of participating UK universities, available courses and university-specific deadlines, candidates can visit britishcouncil.in/study-uk/scholarships/great-scholarships.

In addition, the British Council has also announced 6 fully-funded scholarships for English teachers from India to study at 2 of the UK universities for postgraduate study of English language teaching. This opportunity is open to English teachers working in or with the primary or secondary government schools in India.

Out of the 6 scholarships, 3 are being offered for a face-to-face/full-time MA programme at the University of Leeds. The other 3 scholarships are for the online/part time MSc programme offered by the University of Stirling, which will include a two-week fully-funded residential visit to the university as part of the programme.

The applicants must secure an offer from the university before making their application. For more details, interested candidates can visit britishcouncil.in/programmes/english/scholarships-english-teachers-india.