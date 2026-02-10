British Council opens applications for fully funded women in STEM scholarships

The British Council has invited applications for the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM 2026-27. The scholarships offered will be fully funded postgraduate study opportunities to women from South Asia, including India. The initiative, according to British Council, seeks to address gender gaps in science and technology while strengthening women’s leadership and India–UK collaboration in research and innovation.

For the 2026-27 academic year, as many as 25 fully funded scholarships will be available to South Asian applicants in partnership with five UK universities – the University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, University of Manchester, Queen Mary University of London, and Brunel University London.

The scholarships support women with strong academic potential who aspire to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and contribute to innovation and development in their home countries, the official statement released in this regard said.

Each scholarship is valued at a minimum of £40,000 and covers full tuition fees, living allowances, travel and visa costs, health coverage, and English language support where required. The comprehensive funding is intended to remove financial barriers and enable scholars to focus fully on academic and professional growth at leading UK institutions.

The UK is globally recognised for excellence in research and innovation, ranking among the world’s top countries for research output and impact. Scholars will gain exposure to advanced research facilities, industry-linked learning, and international academic networks, equipping them with global perspectives and leadership skills essential for STEM careers.

Beyond academic study, the programme offers access to UK alumni and professional networks, supporting long-term collaboration, cross-border research, and continued engagement in science and innovation after graduation.

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India, British Council, said the scholarships reflect the spirit of the India–UK Vision 2035, which places education, research, and people-to-people ties at the core of bilateral cooperation. She noted that empowering women in STEM is critical to building inclusive innovation ecosystems and driving shared prosperity for both countries.

Globally, the programme will award 90 scholarships across 30 countries in 2026–27. To date, the British Council has partnered with 43 UK universities and awarded nearly 500 Women in STEM scholarships worldwide, including 22 scholarships to candidates from India.

The British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM are part of the Going Global Partnerships programme and support one-year master’s degrees at leading UK universities, with a focus on advancing gender equality and strengthening female leadership in science and innovation.