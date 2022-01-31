scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
British Council announces scholarships for women in STEM

Selected scholars will be eligible to obtain a master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship across thirteen UK universities in various courses

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
January 31, 2022 2:30:26 pm
Virtual graduation ceremony for Indian students in US in time of coronavirus pandemicSixty-five scholarships are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries, awarded on a merit basis with no country-specific cap. (Representational/File)  

The British Council has announced the second cohort of British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM. Applications for the scholarships for women in STEM are open until March 31, 2022, though students are encouraged to check individual university deadlines. For further information candidates shall visit the official website at britishcouncil.org

Over a hundred scholarships will be available to women STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) scholars from Asia and the Americas, out of which sixty-five scholarships are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries, awarded on a merit basis with no country-specific cap. 

Selected scholars will be eligible to obtain a master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship across thirteen UK universities in courses like Data Science, Environmental Science, Engineering, Public Health systems, Information Technology, Renewable Energy & Energy Management and Project Management.



The scholarship will cover tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel costs, visa and health coverage fees, as well as funding for dependents if any scholar wishes to travel with their children. 

The scholarship is also open to women with dependents to apply, with extra support. For subsequent details about the eligibility criteria for the scholarship, or other information including a full list of participating UK universities, available courses and university-specific deadlines, candidates are recommended to visit the official website. 

