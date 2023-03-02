British Council announces scholarships for women in STEM

The British Council today announced the third cohort of British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM. There are 26 scholarships and fellowships that are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries.

The scholarship is also open to women with dependents to apply, with extra support. The deadline for application differs according to university – but are between March and May 2023. The students should check individual university deadlines. Interested and eligible candidates should visit— britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/in-uk/scholarship-women-stem.

The scholarships are awarded on merit basis with no country-specific cap. The scholarships are across six higher education institutions in the UK — Coventry University, University of Bath, University of Manchester, University of Southampton, Imperial College London and the University of Edinburgh.

These scholarships aim to enhance career in STEM for the women scholars and enable them to promote research and innovation in their country through the exposure of their expertise.

Selected scholars from India will be able to obtain a master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship at a UK university, and the scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, special support for mothers and English language support.

As a part of the programme, the candidates can apply for Master’s courses and Early Academic Fellowship across 21 UK universities in courses such as Computer Science, Data Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Engineering, Civil Engineering, Medicine, Public Health, Machine Learning, Robotics, Information Technology, Renewable Energy and Energy Management and more.