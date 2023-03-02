scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

British Council announces scholarships for women in STEM

The scholarships aim to enhance careers in STEM for the scholars and enable them to promote research and innovation in their country through the exposure of their expertise.

British Council Scholarship for Women in STEM coursesThe deadline varies depending on each college, but it usually between March to May (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
British Council announces scholarships for women in STEM
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The British Council today announced the third cohort of British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM. There are 26 scholarships and fellowships that are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries.

The scholarship is also open to women with dependents to apply, with extra support. The deadline for application differs according to university – but are between March and May 2023. The students should check individual university deadlines. Interested and eligible candidates should visit— britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/in-uk/scholarship-women-stem.

Also read |Education loan or scholarship? Expert busts myths

The scholarships are awarded on merit basis with no country-specific cap. The scholarships are across six higher education institutions in the UK — Coventry University, University of Bath, University of Manchester, University of Southampton, Imperial College London and the University of Edinburgh.

These scholarships aim to enhance career in STEM for the women scholars and enable them to promote research and innovation in their country through the exposure of their expertise.

Also read |Study Abroad: Why do Indians prefer ensuite accommodation? Students explain

Selected scholars from India will be able to obtain a master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship at a UK university, and the scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, special support for mothers and English language support.

Also Read
List of countries that accept NEET UG score.
Study MBBS from abroad: Foreign universities that accept NEET UG score fo...
Increase in number of Indians studying abroad
Study Abroad: Why do Indians prefer ensuite accommodation? Students explain
Studying Engineering in Canada
Life in a Foreign University: Pursuing engineering and podcasting dreams,...
University of Birmingham launches Chancellor’s Scholarship in India
University of Birmingham launches Chancellor’s Scholarship in India

As a part of the programme, the candidates can apply for Master’s courses and Early Academic Fellowship across 21 UK universities in courses such as Computer Science, Data Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Engineering, Civil Engineering, Medicine, Public Health, Machine Learning, Robotics, Information Technology, Renewable Energy and Energy Management and more.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 19:59 IST
Next Story

Why Nathan Lyon is better than Shane Warne in India: His dismantling of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja shows why he is the GOAT

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close