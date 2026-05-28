Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology offers 30% tuition fee scholarship for international students

Swinburne University of Technology has announced the George Swinburne International Excellence Scholarship for international students enrolling in undergraduate and postgraduate coursework programs at its Hawthorn campus in 2026-27.
Under the scholarship, eligible international students will receive a 30% reduction in tuition fees for the standard duration of their course.
The scholarship is aimed at recognising “outstanding academic achievement and supporting high-performing international students pursuing their first degree” at Swinburne. The tuition fee concession will apply from the course commencement date until the completion of the program.
According to the university, the initiative reflects Swinburne’s commitment to attracting academically talented students from across the globe and supporting them throughout their studies.
International students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate coursework programs at the Hawthorn campus for the first time in 2026 will be considered for the scholarship, subject to meeting the eligibility requirements.
To be eligible, applicants must meet all course-specific entry requirements and should not be receiving any other Swinburne tuition fee scholarship or reduced fee arrangement simultaneously. Students also cannot hold another tuition fee scholarship or fee reduction from an external organisation at the same time. In cases where multiple fee arrangements apply, Swinburne will offer the most beneficial option to the student.
The application deadline for the scholarship is June 26, 2026.
Students applying for an eligible course at Swinburne’s Hawthorn campus for the first time in 2027 will be automatically assessed for international scholarships based on their previous academic performance. Successful candidates will receive a letter of offer confirming admission and scholarship details, if awarded.