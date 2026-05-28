Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology offers 30% tuition fee scholarship for international students

Swinburne University of Technology has announced the George Swinburne International Excellence Scholarship for international students enrolling in undergraduate and postgraduate coursework programs at its Hawthorn campus in 2026-27.

Under the scholarship, eligible international students will receive a 30% reduction in tuition fees for the standard duration of their course.

The scholarship is aimed at recognising “outstanding academic achievement and supporting high-performing international students pursuing their first degree” at Swinburne. The tuition fee concession will apply from the course commencement date until the completion of the program.

According to the university, the initiative reflects Swinburne’s commitment to attracting academically talented students from across the globe and supporting them throughout their studies.