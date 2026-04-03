Australia revises student visa evidence level for India from EL2 to EL3

The MEA was also asked how this development would impact the mobility of Indian students, bilateral educational ties and India's international higher education aspirations.

The Australian authorities under the Simplified Student Visa Framework have revised the evidence requirement level for Indian student applicants from level 2 to level 3, effectively reverting to the arrangements in place before September 2025, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether the government is aware that the Australian government is reclassifying India into the ‘highest-risk’ category for student visa applications. This will lead to closer scrutiny and more extensive documentation requirements for Indian applicants.

In a written response to the query, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said, “Yes, from January 8, 2026, Australian authorities have revised the evidence requirement level for Indian applicants from EL2 to EL3, effectively reverting arrangements to those in place before September 2025.”