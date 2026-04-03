Australia revises student visa evidence level for India from EL2 to EL3

The Australian authorities under the Simplified Student Visa Framework have revised the evidence requirement level for Indian student applicants from level 2 to level 3, effectively reverting to the arrangements in place before September 2025, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether the government is aware that the Australian government is reclassifying India into the ‘highest-risk’ category for student visa applications. This will lead to closer scrutiny and more extensive documentation requirements for Indian applicants.
In a written response to the query, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said, “Yes, from January 8, 2026, Australian authorities have revised the evidence requirement level for Indian applicants from EL2 to EL3, effectively reverting arrangements to those in place before September 2025.”
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The SSVF makes applying for a student visa simpler for genuine students, delivers a more targeted approach to immigration integrity, and reduces red tape for business, according to the Department of Home Affairs website of the Australian government.
The MEA was also asked how this development would impact the mobility of Indian students, bilateral educational ties and India’s international higher education aspirations.
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Singh said, “In view of the growing and mutually beneficial educational partnership between India and Australia, which includes several Australian universities opening campuses in India, the government of India remains engaged in a constructive dialogue with the Australian government.”
“The government is committed to facilitating to the fullest extent possible Indian students going to Australia for higher education and research in pursuit of those objectives,” he said.