Australia needs more university graduates, but support is falling: Universities Australia

The organisation is also seeking changes to the Job-ready Graduates scheme, which determines government funding and student contributions for different courses (AI Image)

Australia will need more workers with higher-level qualifications over the coming decades, but the country’s projected university attainment rate is below a target recommended by the Australian Universities Accord, Universities Australia (UA), an industry body representing 38 constituent universities, has said.

The comments came after the release of the 2026 Intergenerational Report (IGR), which looks at Australia’s economy, population and government finances over the next 40 years. The report identifies artificial intelligence, an ageing population, the energy transition, geopolitical changes and industrial transformation as major factors that will shape the economy through to 2065-66.

The IGR projects the proportion of Australians with a university degree will increase from about 40 per cent to 47 per cent by 2065-66. UA has pointed out that this is below the 55 per cent target recommended by the Australian Universities Accord for Australians aged 25 to 34 by 2050.