Australia expands biometric requirements for visa applicants in India: Here’s what students need to know

Indian students planning to pursue higher education in Australia may now have to factor in an additional step while applying for a student visa. The Australian government has introduced biometric collection requirements from October 26, 2026.

Under the revised requirements, applicants for Australian visas in India may be asked to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a facial image, as part of the visa application process. The expansion covers nearly 60 countries, including India, as Australia seeks to strengthen the security and reliability of its visa system.

The new requirement will apply only to fresh visa applications lodged from October 26 and will not affect applications already submitted.