Australia expands biometric requirements for visa applicants in India: Here’s what students need to know

Indian students planning to pursue higher education in Australia may now have to factor in an additional step while applying for a student visa. The Australian government has introduced biometric collection requirements from October 26, 2026.
Under the revised requirements, applicants for Australian visas in India may be asked to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a facial image, as part of the visa application process. The expansion covers nearly 60 countries, including India, as Australia seeks to strengthen the security and reliability of its visa system.
The new requirement will apply only to fresh visa applications lodged from October 26 and will not affect applications already submitted.
The Department of Home Affairs will inform applicants if they need to provide biometrics and share instructions on how to complete the process. Depending on individual circumstances, students may be required to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person or submit their biometric information digitally through the Australian Immi App.
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Applicants who have previously provided their biometrics at an ABCC and hold a valid passport may be eligible to use the Australian Immi App to complete the process at no additional cost.
What Indian students need to know
For prospective students, the change means checking biometric requirements and completing the process promptly after lodging a visa application will be important to avoid delays in the application process.
However, the Australian authorities have said visa processing times are not expected to be affected by the expanded requirements, provided applicants complete their biometric formalities promptly.
The Department of Home Affairs has also clarified that biometric information will be collected, stored and managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws, with privacy and data protection safeguards in place.
The expansion comes amid Australia’s continued efforts to strengthen visa screening and maintain the integrity of its migration system, including applications from international students.