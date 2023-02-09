scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Augustana University announces scholarships up to $25,000 for UG courses; check how to apply for fall 2023

Interested candidates will be able to check and apply at the official website — augie.edu. To be eligible, candidates should have a SAT score of 1230, IELTS score 7.0 and 3.25 GPA.

Augustana University, USA is inviting applications for scholarships worth $25,000 per year for undergraduate programmes beginning in the fall of 2023. These scholarships are intended to assist and reward academically talented individuals who wish to pursue higher education in the United States. Interested candidates will be able to check and apply at the official website — augie.edu.

Eligibility

Indian students and young professionals can apply for undergraduate scholarships worth up to $25,000 during four years of education in fields including business, computer science, physics, math, accounting, and more. The organisation states that to be eligible for the minimum $20,000 scholarship, applicants must have a SAT score of 1100 or an IELTS score of 6.5 or equivalent, a GPA of 3.0, and submit an essay. IELTS score of 7.0 and an average of at least 75 per cent grades in classes 10 and 12 are required for the scholarship, which has a maximum value of $25,000. 

The last date to apply for the Augustana University Scholarships is April 30, for Fall 2023.

A quick glimpse into scholarships at Augustana University for UG courses:

Amount IELTS (or Equiv) SAT GPA / %age
$15,000.00 6.0 Not required 3.0 (60%)
$20,000.00 6.5 1160 3.0 (60%)
$20,000.00 6.5 Not required 3.25 (70%)
$25,000.00 7.0 1230 3.25 (70%)

Augustana University provides a wide selection of undergraduate degrees, including popular majors like computer science, software engineering, data science, business, and hard sciences. The institution is dedicated to providing students with a well-rounded education that blends technical abilities with a liberal arts approach in order to assist students to develop critical thinking, communication, and interpersonal skills.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 18:48 IST
PM Modi to visit Mumbai on Friday: Traffic regulations to remain in place on these roads

