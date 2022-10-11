scorecardresearch
Augustana University launches MBA programme for Indian students; scholarships worth $100K available

All Indian students who are selected for the programme will be given a scholarship, starting from $15000 till $25000 per year. Interested candidates can apply for the course at the official website of the university — augie.edu.

The Augustana University, US, today launched a full-time on-campus MBA programme for Indian students and is offering scholarships worth up to $1 lakh for undergraduate applicants. Interested candidates can apply for the course at the official website of the university — augie.edu.

The MBA programme will begin in the spring (February 2023) and fall session (August 2023), for which candidates have time till November 1 and June 1 respectively to fill in the application forms.

Indian students have the option of finishing their MBA programme. The first one is a 4+1 track which provides undergraduate students with adaptability and timeliness to earn both a bachelor’s degree and an MBA degree in five years. The second option is the two year track which is designed for Indian students who have already completed a bachelor’s degree at some other varsity and are now aiming to get an MBA degree.

According to the course design, all Indian students who are selected for the programme will be given a scholarship, starting from $15000 till $25000 per year.

To be eligible for the courses, candidates should have a minimum IELTS score of 6 and a GPA of 3. Candidates who have a good portfolio in extracurricular activities would have an advantage in comparison to other students, in cases of tie-breakers.

In addition to filling in the application form at the official website of the university, candidates will also have to submit a personal statement, high school (or university) transcripts, proof of English proficiency exam, proof of financing for one year of study and a copy of the photo page of the passport. In addition to these, candidates applying for the two year programme will also have to submit two letters of recommendation and a GRE or GMAT score card (in case the GPA is less than 3).

