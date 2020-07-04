Applications open for Japanese Govt Scholarship Program 2021, an all expense covered grant

Last date to apply is August 17 (Representational image) Last date to apply is August 17 (Representational image)

Japanese Govt Scholarship Program 2021: The Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) is offering scholarships to Indian students under the Japanese Government Scholarship program for 2021 which will cover the fees for the entrance examination, matriculation, and tuition at universities.

Students will get an allowance of 1,17,000 yen per month. A supplemental regional allowance of 2,000 yen or 3,000 yen per month will be added to the monthly scholarship amount for the grantees studying or conducting research in specially designated regions. MEXT will also provide an airline ticket to grantees who will arrive in Japan during the specified period.

Selected students will get the scholarship for a period of five years from April 2021 to March 2026, including one-year preparatory education in the Japanese language. If a student getting the scholarship during an undergraduate course is admitted for enrollment in a master’s course at a graduate school during the period of his/her scholarship and has outstanding academic performance and meet the eligibility criteria, their scholarship can be further extended for master’s level course too.

The last date to apply is August 17. Interested can apply at Embassy of Japan, New Delhi. The applicant should have completed class 12 level of education and be at least 18 years of age. S/he must also be interested in learning the Japanese language before arriving in Japan. The applicant should have a student visa and an admission to join a Japanese university in April 2021.

Who all can apply?

The scholarships are available to students pursuing social science, humanities, or natural sciences. Students opting for any stream of engineering including but not limited to mechanical, electrical, information, material, architecture, civil and maritime engineering can also apply. Specialised training college students or those pursuing courses in personal care and nutrition, education and welfare, business, fashion, culture, and general education can apply too.

Selection process

The Japanese diplomatic missions will conduct a screening test of all the applications and documents. Students will have to appear for written academic examinations and interviews. The written test will consist of Japanese, English, mathematics. For students interested to pursue natural science, chemistry and physics and biology will also be asked depending upon the nature of the course they wish to take.

