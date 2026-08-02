Applications begin for DAAD Young Ambassador Programme 2027; check eligibility criteria

The German Academic Exchange Service – Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) has invited applications for the Young Ambassador Programme 2027. Students who have pursued their studies or any project in Germany can apply for this programme through its official website – daad.de. To fill the application form, candidates will be required to submit the eligibility checklist, followed by their personal and academic details.

As per the schedule, the application process for the DAAD Young Ambassador Programme 2027 will close on September 30, 2026.

The DAAD Young Ambassador Programme 2027 helps students who have completed their studies in Germany gain expertise in mentoring students who aspire to study abroad, specifically in Germany. It is a two-semester volunteer programme, which begins with a mandatory training session, where selected participants receive an orientation session on Germany’s higher education and research environment, DAAD scholarships and funding opportunities.