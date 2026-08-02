Applications begin for DAAD Young Ambassador Programme 2027; check eligibility criteria

The German Academic Exchange Service – Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) has invited applications for the Young Ambassador Programme 2027. Students who have pursued their studies or any project in Germany can apply for this programme through its official website – daad.de. To fill the application form, candidates will be required to submit the eligibility checklist, followed by their personal and academic details.
As per the schedule, the application process for the DAAD Young Ambassador Programme 2027 will close on September 30, 2026.
The DAAD Young Ambassador Programme 2027 helps students who have completed their studies in Germany gain expertise in mentoring students who aspire to study abroad, specifically in Germany. It is a two-semester volunteer programme, which begins with a mandatory training session, where selected participants receive an orientation session on Germany’s higher education and research environment, DAAD scholarships and funding opportunities.
Under this programme, DAAD Young Ambassadors will work with their university’s study abroad offices to raise awareness about studying and conducting research in Germany. Their main responsibilities will include participating in study abroad fairs, organising informative sessions for students who are looking forward to studying in Germany, classroom presentations, and campus events. They will also be assisting fellow students with queries related to higher education opportunities in Germany.
The training session mainly focuses on helping participants develop public speaking and presentation skills while providing an opportunity to network with fellow Young Ambassadors. Under this young ambassador program, DAAD will cover accommodation and domestic travel expenses for all the shortlisted participants.
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To be eligible for this ambassador programme, candidates should satisfy the following eligibility criteria.
— They should be an active citizen of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal or Sri Lanka.
— Applicants must have studied or completed any research in Germany.
— Candidates must be below the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2027.
— Note that students currently pursuing their studies in Germany are also eligible to apply.
DAAD has also said that students are required to be willing to attend the Young Ambassadors Training Workshop scheduled for November 2026.