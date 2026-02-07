An international student’s guide to working in Australia after graduation

– Rohit Mehra

Completing an international education in Australia is a milestone many students work towards for years. It represents academic achievement, personal growth, and the courage to build a future far from home. For thousands of international graduates, however, one crucial question follows graduation: what comes next?

Australia offers international students a structured opportunity to transition from education to employment through the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485). This post-study work visa allows eligible graduates to remain in Australia, gain professional experience, and build a career aligned with their qualifications.

Read More | ‘Free speech is tolerated when it suits only those in power’: LSE Dy President & VC on US campus crackdowns

This article breaks down how the Temporary Graduate visa works, who is eligible, and how students can navigate the application process with confidence.

Note: Visa policies can change. Students should always consult official government sources for the most up-to-date requirements.

What is the Temporary Graduate Visa?

The Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) is designed for international students who have recently completed an eligible qualification at an Australian tertiary education institution. It allows graduates to stay in Australia temporarily to gain hands-on experience in their field of study.

Story continues below this ad

For many students, this visa is a bridge which connects years of academic learning with professional opportunity. Beyond employment, it introduces new grads to Australian workplace culture, expands their professional networks, and strengthens their long-term career prospects.

The visa is offered through two main streams, based on the type of academic qualification the applicant completed. Both Temporary Graduate visa streams are non-renewable.

Post-Higher Education Work Stream

This is the most common pathway for university graduates. Students who have completed a bachelor’s degree (including honours), a master’s degree, or a doctoral degree from an Australian university may apply.

The length of stay depends on the applicant’s qualification:

Story continues below this ad

– Bachelor’s degree or coursework master’s degree: up to two years

– Research-based master’s degree or doctoral degree: up to three years

Previously, Australia offered extended post-study work rights for graduates in select skill-shortage fields. That extension has since ended, so most graduates will receive a visa based on the standard durations above.

There are, however, two notable exceptions:

– Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders may be eligible for visas of up to five years

– Some Indian nationals may receive an additional 12 months, depending on their degree type

Post-Vocational Education Work Stream

This stream is for graduates of Vocational Education and Training (VET) programs, such as diplomas, associate degrees, or trade qualifications.

Story continues below this ad

Unlike the Post-Higher Education Work stream, this stream is tied closely to Australia’s workforce needs. Applicants must first apply for a skills assessment from the relevant assessing authority to ensure your skills are suitable for your nominated occupation, which must be on Australia’s Skilled Occupation List . All applicants must either provide their valid skills assessment, or proof that they’ve applied for an assessment, with their visa application.

Successful applicants under this stream are generally granted a visa for up to 18 months, allowing them to work in roles directly related to their qualifications.

Read More | Australia Student Visa Explained: Application, documents, process, post-study — all you need to know

Key eligibility requirements

All Temporary Graduate visa applicants must meet a set of core requirements. While specific requirements may change, the following criteria generally apply:

Story continues below this ad

– Age: Applicants must be under 35 years old at the time of application

(Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders must be under 50)

– Recent Graduation: The visa must be applied for within six months of course completion

– Location: Applicants must be in Australia when applying

– Australian Study Requirement: Completion of at least two academic years of study in Australia in a CRICOS-registered course

– (VET applicants may combine courses, provided they are closely related)

– English Language Proficiency: Meet or exceed minimum language requirements with evidence from approved tests such as IELTS, TOEFL, or PTE Academic

– Health and Character: Applicants (and any included family members) must meet Australia’s health and character standards

Students are strongly encouraged to verify specific visa requirements on the Australian government’s website shortly before they apply.

The Application Process: Step by Step

All applications for the Temporary Graduate visa are completed online. For many students, preparation is the key to a smooth process.

1. Gather Documentation: This includes a valid passport, academic transcripts or degree certificates, English test results, health insurance evidence, and (where required) an Australian Federal Police check.

2. Create an ImmiAccount: Applications are submitted through the Australian government’s online system. Students who applied for a student visa previously may already have an ImmiAccount.

3. Complete the Application Carefully: Selecting the correct visa stream is critical. Once submitted, the chosen stream cannot be changed, and incorrect selections may lead to refusal.

4. Upload Supporting Documents: All documents must be clear, complete, and legible. All documents not in English must be translated. Each translation must include the translator’s full name, contact details, and qualifications in the language they’re translating.

5. Pay the Application Fee – As of January 2026, the application fee is AUD$2,300. – student visa fees is AUD $2,000 + taxes

6. Await a Decision – Processing times vary. Applicants can track updates directly through their ImmiAccount. While waiting, graduates should not cancel their current visa.

Life with a Temporary Graduate Visa

Story continues below this ad

A Temporary Graduate visa opens the door to new grads’ professional lives in Australia.

– Visa holders under the Post-Higher Education Work stream have full work rights, meaning they can work for any employer in any role.

– Visa holders under the Post-Vocational Education Work stream must work in roles connected to their nominated occupation.

Although this visa only lasts a few years, the experience new grads gain can be transformative.



For international students, the Temporary Graduate visa represents far more than a legal permission to work. It is an opportunity to turn education into experience, ambition into action, and a degree into a meaningful career. Students considering Australia for their next academic or professional chapter can explore hundreds of courses aligned with in-demand careers and begin planning their journey with clarity and purpose.

(The author is the head of Australia at ApplyBoard)