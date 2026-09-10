56% overseas education aspirants from state boards, 40% from CBSE: Report

Students from state boards are emerging as the largest group among Indians exploring overseas education, accounting for 56 per cent of aspirants compared with 40 per cent from the CBSE, according to the Transnational Education (TNE) Report 2026 by edtech company upGrad.

The report indicates a shift in the profile of students considering international education, with state board students, many of them first-generation applicants, increasingly looking at overseas degrees for their career and economic prospects rather than institutional familiarity alone.

The report is based on insights from 53,800 aspirants counselled between January 2025 and June 2026. Of these, 65.8 per cent were freshers, while nearly 60 per cent came from tier II and tier III cities.