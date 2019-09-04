51% of Indian graduates from UK earn above average, 82% satisfied with career: Survey

About 51 per cent of Indians graduating from the United Kingdom earn above average and of them, 82 per cent are satisfied with their careers. A total of 60 per cent of Indians believed their current jobs were exactly what they wished for, according to a report by Universities UK International, a collective body representing over 130 universities from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

As per Indian Graduate Outcomes Report 2019, at least 90 per cent of women in this group earn average salaries or above. Out of the total 16,000 students from different nationalities, nearly 1,000 Indian students who had completed their studies between January 2011 and July 2016 were surveyed.

The top 10 nationalities (as a percentage of respondents) in the study include United States of America, China, India, Germany, Nigeria, Greece, Malaysia, Italy, France and Romania representing 45 per cent of the respondent base.

The number of Indian and international students heading to the UK for education is also on the rise. There has been a 42 per cent increase in the number of Indian students going to the UK for studies in one year, according to the latest immigration statistics released by the UK Home Office. This sentiment is echoed the world over, with London voted the best city for students in 2019 in the QS Best Student Cities Rankings report.

“The job satisfaction of UK graduates is higher because the chances of getting the job of one’s choice markedly increase. This also leads to more effective work performance and logically, more recognition for one’s work. The likelihood of UK graduates working in India in managerial roles was 23 per cent higher than the global average,” said Vivienne Stern, Director, Universities UK International (UUKI), which is the collective body representing more than 130 universities from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A delegation of vice-chancellors and chief executives from 20 UK universities is in India, being hosted by the British Council, with an agenda of discussing student mobility and employability.

Survey responses show that 70 per cent of Indian respondents felt they were better equipped to address issues of equitable access to sustainable development. Sixty five per cent believe they can address issues of human rights, good governance and societal justice, while 69 per cent felt they are more confident in addressing issues of sustainable economy and society.

India respondents were slightly more positive than respondents globally where the corresponding data was at 64 per cent, 65 per cent and 66 per cent respectively.

Moreover, the report suggests that globally 90 per cent of UK graduates are satisfied with all aspects of their lives, beyond just careers, with 82 per cent of respondents feeling that studying in the UK is worth the investment. Globally, 81 per cent of graduates felt they would not have been able to secure their jobs without their UK degree, with one in four stating that a British degree counted as the most important factor for their employer.