4 Greater Manchester universities announce £10,000 GREAT scholarships for Indian students

Four universities in Greater Manchester will offer GREAT Scholarships 2027 to Indian students planning to pursue one-year taught postgraduate courses in the UK. The scholarships provide a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for the 2027-28 academic year, with courses scheduled to begin in autumn 2027.

The participating institutions are Manchester Metropolitan University, the Royal Northern College of Music, the University of Manchester and the University of Salford. The scholarships are part of the GREAT Scholarships programme, jointly funded by the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign, the British Council and participating higher education institutions.

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The awards are intended for Indian students who want to pursue postgraduate education in the UK across a range of disciplines. Subject areas covered by the wider scholarship programme include finance, marketing, business, psychology, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), design and humanities, as well as arts, music and dance. The courses available will vary by university.

Eligibility and scholarship benefits

Each scholarship provides at least £10,000 towards the tuition fees of an eligible one-year taught postgraduate course. The award is a contribution towards tuition fees and should not be treated as a full scholarship covering all study and living expenses. Students will need to check the course fee at their chosen university and make arrangements for any remaining tuition costs, accommodation, travel and other expenses.

To apply, candidates must have received an offer of admission from one of the participating universities and meet the entry requirements for their selected course. Students should check the individual university’s scholarship and admissions pages for details of eligible programmes, application deadlines, selection criteria and any additional conditions. The announcement does not specify a common application deadline or a single application process for all four institutions.

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The scholarships are for the 2027-28 academic year and are intended to support students enrolling in postgraduate taught programmes from autumn 2027. A taught postgraduate degree generally involves structured coursework and assessments, unlike a research degree centred primarily on an independent research project.

Universities and courses

The four participating universities offer options across different academic and professional fields. Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Salford offer programmes across areas including business, management and other applied disciplines. The University of Manchester offers postgraduate study across a broad range of academic fields, while the Royal Northern College of Music specialises in music education and performance.

Receiving a scholarship offer will depend on meeting the requirements set by the relevant university and the GREAT Scholarships programme.