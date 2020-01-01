Students below 75% attendance can’t take CBSE board exams 2020

CBSE Board exams to begin from February 15 (Express Photo) CBSE Board exams to begin from February 15 (Express Photo)

CBSE Board exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in its latest notice has directed schools to calculate attendance of students set to appear for class 10 and class 12 board exams this year as on January 1, 2020. Students whose attendance will be calculated less than 75 per cent will not be allowed to appear for the exams, as per the rule.

The CBSE Board exams will begin from February 15 and admit cards will be released only for students who are eligible by all means including that of mandatory attendance. The list of candidates with short attendance will reach regional offices and the final decision will be taken on or before January 7.

If a candidate has a genuine reason behind the shortage of attendance, they will have to submit the supporting documents with the authorities by January 7. As per the circular, no case will be considered post the deadline.

CBSE Board exam 2020: List of documents needed

To pass the exams, candidates need to clear both theory and practical exams separately. For CBSE, candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks to pass.

From introducing two-level maths to a lesser number of questions, CBSE has introduced an array of changes in Board exams 2020. The question paper will also have 33 per cent options and more questions on higher-order thinking skills in comparison to questions based on rote memorisation. Instead of being of 100 marks, the theory exams will be for 80 marks.

