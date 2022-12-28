scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Indian history’s corrected version to be taught to students from Vasant Panchami: Education Minister

Students will be taught an updated and corrected version of Indian history all over the country under the National Education Policy (NEP) by next year's Vasant Panchami on January 26, 2023.

ICHR, NEP, Indian history, Education Minister, new history syllabusPradhan Sasaram : Indian history's correct version to be taught to the students (Representing Image - Express Group)

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said a corrected version of Indian history will be taught to students across the country the under the National Education Policy (NEP) from Vasant Panchami on January 26,2023.

Speaking at a programme organized jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, the minister said books are being re-published with new compositions and these books will give clarity to the world about India.

Read |NEP creating futuristic education system in the country: PM Modi

“Students across the country will be taught a corrected version of Indian history under the National Education Policy from January 26 on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. The NEP will provide us with many opportunities. Mother tongue has been given priority in the NEP. Imparting education without giving priority to the mother tongue is meaningless,” he said.

“We must give a new global perspective to India’s ancient culture and civilization in the 21st century. Books are being re-published with new compositions. These books will give clarity to the world about India. These books will be available in digital modes also,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20: Opportunities & concerns
China, West, G20: Opportunities & concerns
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Pradhan said the G20 presidency is providing India with a golden opportunity to present its heritage to the world.

“We must make G20 a celebration as well as an opportunity to showcase India’s art, culture, and civilization to the world,” he said.

The programme was held at the Gopal Narayan Singh University in Jamuhar in Bihar’s Sasaram district. It was attended by several scholars, including the vice-chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh Satyaprakash Bansal.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 10:40 IST
Next Story

Railway ministry shares video of coach ‘facelift’. Not everyone’s impressed

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close