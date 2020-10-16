Students who cleared Class 12 supplementary exams can apply for regular admission

The office of ACPC is expecting nearly 500 students with supplementary to register for second round of admission. (Representational)

In a first, the state education department has allowed students who cleared Class 12 supplementary exams to apply for regular admissions in professional colleges due to a record low registration that led to over 52 per cent seats remaining vacant after the first round of admissions was over in degree and diploma engineering colleges across the state.

The registrations were opened for these students on Thursday and will be accepted till October 19.

“This is the first time students with supplementary result in Class 12 board exams are allowed in the second round of admissions. These students will now be part of the regular admission process unlike earlier when they could apply only for the seats left out after the admission process gets over,” said Rajul Gajjar, member secretary ACPC who is also the principal of LD Engineering College.

Low registrations and takers added with delay in admission process acted as a boon for students with supplementary results. This year, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) offered a leeway to all students in Class 10, Class 12 Science and Class 12 general stream who could not clear two subjects in its March board exams to be counted as supplementary against one subject.

This year, only 30,060 registrations were recorded for 50,928 engineering seats in 139 government, grant in aid and self financed institutes with the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). This is a decline of over 3,200 registrations reported in 2019, officials at ACPC revealed.

This was despite several extensions given in the last date of registrations, which was extended till September 11.

Merely 24,016 seats were allotted after the first round of online admissions by ACPC, recording 47.15 per cent seats taken by students and 26,912 vacant seats (52.83 per cent) going for admissions in the second round, for which registrations opened Thursday.

The office of ACPC is expecting nearly 500 students with supplementary to register for second round of admission.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd